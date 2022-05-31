Viewers of the popular Mzansi telenovela Skeem Saam have headed to social media to weigh in on the current storyline

Many threatened to boycott the show if Paxton Kgomo continues to get away with all the things that he has been doing without being exposed

Fans also called upon the show's writers and producers to step up their writing game as the current dragging of storylines could cost them, viewers

Skeem Saam viewers have made it clear that they are not feeling Paxton's storyline anymore. The infamous character portrayed by Thabiso Molokomme now has peeps threatening to boycott the show.

Viewers of the popular SABC 1 show 'Skeem Saam' have taken to social media to complain about Paxton Kgomo's boring storyline. Image: @thabisom

Source: Instagram

Paxton has been topping Twitter trending lists as peeps dish out their true feelings regarding the young actor's role in the SABC 1 telenovela.

Many viewers have called upon the show's writers to kill off the character as it is getting more annoying by the day and could cause many to stop watching the show. Some Twitter users also pointed out that seeing Paxton Kgomo getting away with all the wrong things could influence young people in a bad way.

@nick_nake23 said:

"#SkeemSaamIf Paxton gets away with this, Skeem Saam can miss me shame. I will no longer watch."

@_14Hlatse commented:

"When is Paxton going to be exposed?? I'm tayad of the self-righteousness ya Mr Kgomo!"

@JayRamokone added:

"#SkeemSaam You see how unruly these kids are. This is exactly what teachers are going through daily with kids at school. . The same way Paxton's mother defends her child is how other parents do. They defend their kids, not knowing exactly what they are doing to teachers. SAD."

