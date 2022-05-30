YouTuber and socialite Nicole Maleka shared on her social media pages that she recently got married to her unnamed man

The stunner told her followers that she tied the knot with her husband , only identified as " Mr M " in a private ceremony over the past weekend

, " " Maleka also headed to her Instagram stories to throw subtle shade at her former lovers Kabza De Small and Heavy K

Nicole Maleka has officially joined the married gang club. The popular socialite headed to her Instagram page to reveal that she is off the market following a private marriage ceremony over the past weekend.

Nicole Maleka shaded her ex-lovers Kabza De Small and Heavy K after she got married over the weekend. Image: @nicole_maleka, @kabelomotha and @heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

The Drink or Spill star shared a snap donning an African print dress revealing that she is now a married woman.

In the post, the content creator who emphasized the importance of keeping one's private life away from social media shared a ring and cattle emojis hinting that the 'cows came home'. She wrote:

"Becoming Mrs M. If you value it, keep it private."

Nicole's fans and followers flocked to her comments section with congratulatory messages to their fav.

@crocusenhle wrote:

"No wayyy, congratulations baby ❤"

@badasss_influencer said:

"Love it for you!"

@kamo_vetman added:

"Congratulations, mama."

@apollo_vivo noted:

"Wow just amazing. I love your style beautiful ❤️"

Maleka, who's been hogging the headlines for sharing details about her failed relationships with popular DJs Kabza De Small and Heavy K, even threw a low-key jab at the hitmakers, ZAlebs reports.

According to the publication, the socialite took to her Instagram stories and posted a message believed to be aimed at both Kabza and Heavy K. She wrote:

"You guys can have your DJs."

Master KG clears up break up rumours, still happy with Makhadzi, “It's not happening”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that over the weekend rumours circulated on social media that Master KG and Makhadzi had once again broken up.

The couple has been setting goals for a while and fans were shattered at the thought of the two not being together.

This was sparked by an article written by Sunday World that claimed that the couple had hit splitsville but no details were provided.

Source: Briefly News