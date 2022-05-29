Master KG took to Facebook to spill the tea and clear up the confusion over his alleged break up with Makhadzi

He told his haters to drink some water because the break-up is not happening and he and his bae are still together

His fans took to the comment section to react to his announcement that his relationship was not on the rock

Over the weekend rumours circulated on social media that Master KG and Makhadzi had once again broken up.

The couple has been setting goals for a while and fans were shattered at the thought of the two not being together.

Master KG and Makhadzi are still an item. Photo credit: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

This was sparked by an article written by Sunday World that claimed that the couple had hit splitsville but no details were provided.

MasterKG took to Facebook to clear up the rumours and told fans that "it's not happening" easing people's fears that the couple had split.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the news that the couple were still going strong

Lee Nah Liecious:

"They Must Drink A Lot Of Water

Cause Pain Of Jealousy Is Very Dangerous

Remember It Can Give A Serious Heartache"

Chikondi Banda:

"Jealousy is killing them some people are having sleep less nights because of our king and queen ❤️❤️"

Effort MizTaken:

"It's my first time seeing you entertaining such negetive people Master KG you killed me today this kinda people should just drink water and chill marn "

