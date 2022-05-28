Master KG's hit single Jerusalema has been awarded gold status in the United States, a first for a South African artist

The hit music maker took to the internet to share the huge milestone in his career and told his fans "We made it guys"

His fans took to the internet to celebrate his amazing achievement and praised him for being a great musician

Master KG took to Twitter to celebrate a huge milestone for himself and for South African music. He shared a picture online showing that his hit song Jerusalema reached gold status on the 26 of May 2022.

The song made huge waves around the world with people all over the globe taking up the Jerusalema dance channel and almost overnight Master KG became a household name.

@MasterKGsa:

"Jerusalema is now RIAA certified “GOLD” in the United States following the sales of 500,000 units"

Here is what Mzansi had to say about Master KG

@DONCHRXN:

"Master KG will make 3 songs with same progression and all of em 3 will be hit songs . But the moment you drop 2 songs with the same “vibe” Zimbos will be like haaa apererwa… imi ka imi "

@Promisesara:

"Master KG's latest songs are hits yeses ."

@Thembi_Ntk:

"Every time I’m drunk I listen to Master KG please his music is it."

"King Gravity": Master KG falls on stage, SA applauds his smooth recovery

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Master KG's fans are stanning him after an old video of him falling while performing on stage resurfaced. The Kulakwe hitmaker proved to his fans that he is a seasoned performer with the way he quickly picked himself up and continued with the performance as if nothing had happened.

According to TimesLIVE, falling while performing on stage is a hazard that performers usually have to deal with. As a result, some artists incur severe injuries while others even die due to such accidents.

However, the publication notes that Master KG's incident was not that severe, and he was quick to get up and continue with the show. South Africans flocked to Twitter to shower the Jerusalema hitmaker with praise.

