Master KG has proven to Mzansi that he is a performer par excellence after a recent video from his live show emerged

In the now-viral video, the Limpopo based hitmaker took a tumble and fell while dancing on stage, but he got up and continued with the show

Social media users have applauded the Jerusalema hitmaker for his quick recovery and for not stopping the show due to an accident

Master KG's fans are stanning him after an old video of him falling while performing on stage resurfaced. The Kulakwe hitmaker proved to his fans that he is a seasoned performer with the way he quickly picked himself up and continued with the performance as if nothing had happened.

Master KG impressed South Africans when he quickly got up after falling during a live performance.

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, falling while performing on stage is a hazard that performers usually have to deal with. As a result, some artists incur severe injuries while others even die due to such accidents.

However, the publication notes that Master KG's incident was not that severe, and he was quick to get up and continue with the show. South Africans flocked to Twitter to shower the Jerusalema hitmaker with praise.

@nosphiwevixen wrote:

"Master KG falls on stage but bounces back as nothing happened... They don't call him Master KG for nothing."

Source: Briefly News