Prince Kaybee took to his timeline to show love to a Zambian visual artist who created a stunning portrait of the Mzansi DJ

The award-winning music producer was in Lusaka to perform at one of the country's happening venues when he met the talented artist

After showing off the art on social media, many of his followers praised the award-winning artist for creating the brilliant piece

Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to show love to a Zambian visual artist. The South African music producer posted a cool snap of himself with Nzamani Kelly Zulu.

Prince Kaybee showed love to Zambian visual artist Kelly Zulu. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The talented artist made a beautiful painting of the club DJ. The award-winning dance music maker was in Lusaka, Zambia to perform when he met the young artist.

Prince Kaybee took to Instagram to show off the stunning painting of himself. Many people on his timeline agreed that the award-winning artist did a marvelous job.

They took to the star's comment section to praise Nzamani Kelly Zulu for producing "brilliant work".

spaxin said:

"Now this looks fire. My favourite artist, dj and producer."

tasko_n wrote:

"Brilliant work."

supreme_lady39 commented:

"Nice art there."

luthovuso added:

"Keep Walking young king @kellyzuluarts!!!"

Prince Kaybee praised after buying stake in winery

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee is not just a good musician but he's also business-minded. The Hosh hitmaker has bought a stake in a vineyard.

According to reports the music producer is now one of the owners at Blue Craine Vineyards in Tulbagh Western Cape. His wine brand which will drop soon is named after his bundle of joy, Milani.

The star's exciting news was shared on Twitter by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela. A video of the star visiting the winery and meeting his workers for the first time is also doing the rounds on the timeline. Peeps took to the micro-blogging app to congratulate Kaybee on his new business venture. @ChrisExcel102 said:

"What makes it more interesting is that Prince Kaybee's wine is harvested and packaged here in South Africa by South Africans."

