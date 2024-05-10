Music executive and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane was a topic of discussion recently

The star posted new pictures where she flaunted her impressive figure and had netizens gushing

What many people love about Ayanda Ncwane is her sense of style that never ceases to amaze

Ayanda Ncwane is always causing a stir online. The media personality was once again a topic of discussion after her recent pictures.

Ayanda Ncwane had the internet stunned with her outfit. Image: @ayandancwane

Ayanda Ncwane receives praise online

Music executive and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is one gorgeous woman. The star recently had Mzansi gushing over her beautiful looks, and they were impressed.

Ayanda Ncwane has always been a topic of discussion, and this time was no different. The star shared new pictures on Instagram where she flaunted her impressive figure and her impressive sense of style that never ceases to amaze.

X user @thuso_thelejane sparked the debate when he said:

“Stay away from widows” The widow."

Netizens laud Ayanda Ncwane

Mzansi agreed with each other that, indeed, Ayanda Ncwane was stunning.

@VinDollar016:

"Why should we stay away?"

@Nkulunkulukazi:

"Look, she's flames."

@desmond_mohale:

"Play nearer unless if you wanna be a victim too.

@_Gwazela:

"Bro I am with you on that one."

@MohWorldent:

"Widows aren't even bad."

@Naytholo:

"Lol. Stay away for who?"

Ayanda Ncwane trends again

Ncwane was in the news for all the wrong reasons again. This comes after her mother-in-law put her on blast for excluding the family from Sfiso Ncwane's unveiling.

"I don't know what I did to her, but I want her to know that I love her because she is the mother of my grandchildren. I am old ngane yami (my child). I don't know what I did to her. I am sorry, but God won't keep me around forever. I would like to see my grandkids because seeing them on social media and TV is not enough."

Ayanda Ncwane dragged for Nothile Ncwane to father's unveiling

In a previous report from Briefly News, Businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane and her family had a tombstone unveiling ceremony for Sfiso Ncwane. In attendance were Ncwane’s children, her brother Phupho Gumede and other family members

Fans lauded Ayanda for having such a beautiful ceremony, while others asked about Sfiso’s firstborn daughter, Nothile.

