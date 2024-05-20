A new R47 million stadium in Natal was named after Orlando Pirates Siyabonga Sangweni after its unveiling on Saturday, 18 May 2024

Sangweni, who played 79 matches for Pirates from 2011 to 2016, said he felt honoured to see his name on the new stadium

Local football fans took to social media to question the costs of the stadium named after the former Pirates and Bafana defender

Orlando Pirates legend Siyabonga Sangweni had an R47 million stadium named after him. Image: Lefty Shivmabu/Gallo Images and Steve Haag

On Saturday, May 18, 2024, the Kwa-Zulu Natal provincial leaders named a new R47 million stadium after Orlando Pirates legend Siyabonga Sangweni.

The stadium in Dondotha, named after the Pirates legend, will serve as a breeding ground for young talent in the area while the Bucs prepare to battle for the R7 million Nedbank Cup prize.

Siyabonga Sangweni is honoured

The announcement of the new stadium was confirmed in the Instagram post below:

Speaking to FARPost, Sangewni, who played 29 games for Bafana, said he felt honoured that the field he once used to hone his skills received the upgrade.

Sangewni said:

"This makes me happy because even when I'm gone, they will always remember that there was someone like Sangweni. "I think this is the first time in King Cetshwayo that such a facility has been built, so it makes me happy. I'm even happy for the people of this place because they will benefit from this."

Fans questioned the cost of the stadium

Local football fans took to social media, saying they were doubtful of the new stadium's cost, while in a separate story, Safa has earmarked a new venue in the Northern Cape.

Nkosiyaphar Yaphar questions the cost:

"That's too much!!"

Siviwe Mkumbuzi has his doubts:

"This is not a stadium."

Sibandile Sibandile is a fan:

"Beautiful indeed."

Mnto-black Mntomnyama admires Sangweni:

"Legendary."

Ubuhle'BeDamu Khulabejola Mbiko enjoyed the inaugural match:

"The only final to celebrate."

