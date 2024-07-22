Pitso Mosimane has commented on Premier Soccer League sides having their pre-season camp in Europe

Pitso Mosimane has questioned Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs for holding their pre-season training camps in Europe this summer.

The Premier Soccer League champions are having their pre-season in Austria, while the Bucs and Amakhosi are having theirs in Spain and Turkey respectively.

The South African tactician hailed the famous 'Big Three' for their approach in touring Europe but questioned the importance of their decision to have it outside in the new season.

Pitso Mosimane questions the importance of Premier Soccer League top teams holding their pre-season training camps in Europe ahead of the new season. Photo: Karim Jaafar.

Pitso questions PSL sides holding training camps in Europe

According to IOL, Mosimane shared his thoughts on PSL top teams having their pre-season camp in Europe in a recent interview.

"It's a good confidence-booster for the teams to play against those top teams," he said.

"I used to do it differently because I had tunnel notion; the (CAF) Champions League. So, if I am aiming for the Champions League, I need to prepare for where the actual thing is."

The former Al Ahly coach suggested that Sundowns and Pirates, teams representing PSL in the CAF Champions League, will be well-prepared for the competition if they have their pre-season in Africa.

"Now, where they (Sundowns and Pirates, who will represent the PSL in the continent's club competition) are preparing, as much as it is good because of those points that I raised when the Champions League starts, they will be faced with a completely different environment and conditions," he added.

"The pitches are not the same; the weather is not the same, and all the other things are not the same. So how do you deal with that?"

