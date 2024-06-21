Decorated Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane said his former side Mamelodi Sundowns, must sell star midfielder Teboho Mokoena

Mokoena has attracted interest from overseas clubs, while Masandawana are desperate to keep him in Mzansi

Local football fans took to social media to criticize Mosimane as they feel Sundowns have every right to keep the 27-year-old

Teboho Mokoena should be allowed to leave Mamelodi Sundowns, said Pitso Mosimane. Image: mokoena_28

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said Mamelodi Sundowns should consider selling Teboho Mokoena or risk losing him as a free agent.

Mosimane said the time has come for the Sundowns midfielder to move away from Mzansi, while the 27-year-old's agent, Glyn Binkin, denied talks with Egyptian side Al-Ahly.

Pitso Mosimane backs Teboho Mokoena to move on

Mosimane weighs in on Mokoena in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Mosimane said Sundowns should end their insistence on keeping Mokoena.

Mosimane said:

"Well, I think Teboho [Mokoena] has done it all locally [winning titles]. I think it is high time for him to move and go face new challenges somewhere else. For me, whilst he is still at his peak, he should be allowed to go."

Fans disagree with Mosimane

Local football fans took to social media to disagree with Mosimane, stating that they believe Mokoena is too important for Sundowns.

Siphosakhe Mbus'omuhle KaDlalisa-kaBongwe says Mosimane must be ignored:

"His opinion doesn't carry any weight over what Sundowns' superiors are planning with Mokoena."

Kutjani Trekk Mettah asked a question:

"So he should just pack his bags and leave for Europe without an offer?"

Kagiso Riet says Mokoena is too important:

"Pitso should know there is no Sundowns without Mokoena."

Pius Posholi says Downs will keep Mokoena:

"Sundowns won't allow him to go abroad."

Njabuloo Their Lindt said Downs will listen to a good offer:

"If a good offer comes, Sundowns won't block his way."

