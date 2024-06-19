The Mnakwethu Happily Ever After? star Qondanisa Sibisi is adamant about getting his two wives back

The reality TV stars Sithokozile 'MaMchunu' Sibisi and Samantha Mazibuko Sibisi left the Maskandi star after he cheated on them

The two wives left after they found out that Qondanisa made Samantha's cousin pregnant

The Mzansi Magic original reality TV show Umnakwethu Happily Ever After? cast member Qondanisa Sibisi is on a mission to get love back that he lost due to his infidelity.

Qondanisa wants his wives back after they left him for his cheating ways

Having entertained many viewers of the reality TV show from the first season, The Sibisi left many netizens stunned after the two wives, Sithokozile 'MaMchunu' Sibisi, and Samantha Mazibuko Sibisi unexpectedly dumped their husband Qondanisa who is also a Maskandi artist.

This was after the star cheated and impregnated Samatha's cousins. According to Daily Sun, Sibisi is on a mission to win back his wives, though it is tough as they are very stubborn.

He said:

"hey don't want anything to do with me. But I will not give up. I'll do everything in my power to win them back. It's not easy. My wives are stubborn, but I'll win them back."

Qondanisa further mentioned that since they started shooting the new season of the reality TV show, he wants his wives back so that he can be able to introduce to them one or two women who'll join his Isithembu.

He shared:

"I love polygamy, and my main purpose is to extend the family. I have another woman I want to introduce and add to our family. And maybe, I'll even introduce a fourth one."

