Mzansi polygamist Musa Mseleku is returning for the fourth season of the show about polygamy titled Mnakwethu

The show was met with controversy in previous seasons as Mzansi social media users weren't, for the most part, supportive of the practice of taking more than one wife

Musa Mseleku told Briefly News that he would be fair in his judgement of this coming season

Polygamist Musa Mseleku returns with the 4th season of 'Mnakwethu. Image: @musamseleku

In less than a month, Season Four of Mzansi Magic's controversial reality show Mnakwethu will be back on our television screens.

Musa Mseleku gears up for the new season of Mnakwethu

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has become South Africa’s symbol or reference to polygamy, and now his popular show, Mnakwethu, is coming back for a fourth season. The new season will start on 2 April where Mseleku will act as counsel and mediator for the couples.

A media statement was shared with Briefly News regarding the return of Mzansi's most-watched polygamy show.

The statement reads:

"The show consistently sparks divergent opinions among viewers as it explores the journey of men seeking permission from their wives to enter into polygamous marriages. Success is not assured, and Mseleku aids these men in presenting their cases to their wives, guiding them through the process of reconciling with the request and, at times, facilitating meetings between the existing and prospective second wives..."

Speaking to Briefly News, Musa Mseleku said:

"As much as I would not be able to give much as far as the show is concerned, I can safely say that the producers of the show have taken into consideration a number of things, such as the support system for the wives. Wives will have a more balanced manner in the thought process of the encounter. I will be fair in my judgement as to check from both sides whether the reasons that are given make sense if not, I will advise against."

Musa Mseleku’s son Mpumelelo steers his own modern polygamy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sbindi uyabulala, Sbindi uyaphilisa. Polygamist Musa Mseleku's son is following in his father's footsteps.

The 22-year-old polygamist, Mpumelelo Mseleku, told TshisaLIVE that he shared some juices on his family reality show Izingane Zes'thembu.

