Polygamy: Musa Mseleku's 'Mnakwethu' Returns for an Explosive 2nd Season

Mzansi polygamist Musa Mseleku is returning for the second season of the show about polygamy titled Mnakwethu

The show was met with controversy as Mzansi social media users weren't for the most part supportive of the practice of taking more than one wife

Musa Mseleku opened up and said that polygamy is all about empowering women, not making them weak

In just a few days, Season 2 of Mzansi Magic's controversial reality show Mnakwethu will be back on our television screens. Musa Mseleku, the host, is a polygamist who feels that he popularised the practice. As a result, he uses the show Mnakwethu to assist guys who want to enter a polygamist lifestyle.

Mzansi Magic has received backlash from viewers who believe it promotes women's subjugation, which is what many people assume polygamy is about.

'Mnakwethu' and Musa Mseleku are making a return to screens after a controversial first season of the show. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mnakwethu has topped the weekly trends list since the first season started last year, mostly because people feel negatively about the lifestyle. Because they received little positive feedback, producers published a statement in response to the widespread criticism, according to ZAlebs.

Mnakwethu is a support system for married men who are afraid to communicate with their wives and ask for their opinion on taking a second wife. Musa Mseleku spoke to SowetanLIVE about the show and addressed claims that it oppresses women.

“Mnakwethu will always prove how powerful women are because it is not easy to do this alone. Men have to ask me to assist because it is difficult to approach women about such matters. It just shows that women have power," he said.

Musa Mseleku gives his thoughts on polyandry in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported that serial polygamist Musa Mseleku says that polyandry is an attack on marriage.

Musa Mseleku, a popular South African polygamist who appeared on the show Uthando Nes'thembu, recently made his stance on polyandry (the practice of women taking more than one husband) getting legalised in South Africa pretty clear - it's a big fat no from him.

According to Mseleku - who believes polygamy is a cultural thing - polyandry is an attack on marriage.

Mseleku first became popular in Mzansi after he appeared on Uthando Nes'thembu, a popular South African reality television show about polygamy, alongside his four wives and their 10 children.

“I can tell you, this is a mere, straightforward attack on the only institution that should be protected and preserved — which is marriage. I do not even understand where those activists are coming from," he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za