NaakMusiq is being open about the new lady in his life and took to social media to show her off with no shame

The musician and actor is usually very quiet when it comes to his love life but this time, things are different with his new lady

NaakMusiq, full name Anga Makhubalo, has been linked to Mzansi actress Nandi Mbatha before and they dated for a short time

NaakMusiq, actual name Anga Makhubalo, is a musician and actor who is adored by the ladies - he is a complete hottie. If you look at the comments under his Instagram images, you'll notice that many of his female fans are enthralled by his body, tattoos, or appearance.

But, unfortunately for those who have a crush on him, he is no longer on the market, well, at least for the time being. The singer of Mamelani is happily in love, and he's flaunting the woman who has his heart.

He posted a snapshot of his girlfriend on Instagram on Sunday evening with the caption:

"A wonderful stroke of serendipity."

NaakMusiq usually keeps his relationship out of the public eye

If his photo is any indication, the couple apparently likes wearing identical clothing. The Isono actor is one of many Mzansi celebrities who keep their personal lives out of the spotlight that comes with their profession.

He was linked to actress Nandi Mbatha, who played Simlindile on Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela, Isithembiso, last year.

During an episode of Podcast And Chill with Mac G and Sol Phenduka, the musician debunked the rumours, noting that what happened between them was not even serious enough to be called a romance.

NaakMusiq is being open about his relationship with his girlfriend and Mzansi ladies saw he's off the market. Image: @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

NaakMusiq opened up about his beef with record producer Prince Kaybee

Anga aka NaakMusiq recently did a tell-all interview with podcast king, Mac G. One of the things Mac G questioned him about was his beef with fellow South African celebrity, Prince Kaybee who he was once close friends with.

According to the musician, he and Kaybee became friends after they did a couple of gigs together. Eventually, they exchanged contacts and spoke regularly on Whatsapp. The relationship, according to NaakMusiq progressed to a point where he considered Kaybee like a brother.

Naturally, the new phase of their relationship meant that Anga felt comfortable speaking his feelings and giving Kaybee advice on certain things, but according to Anga, Kaybee did not feel the same way.

