This week has some interesting news that Mzansi loved. A cop hiding behind a signpost had Mzansi laughing, DJ Zinhle slipped up and let her fans see more than she wanted to and King Monada flexed his new crib.

In addition, a man refuses to sell his home in the middle of an R8 billion construction project and an incredible Limpopo mansion has caused a buzz on social media for its absolutely luxurious exterior.

1. “Only in SA”: Hilarious Photo of Cop Hiding Behind Signpost Has SA in Stitches

A local traffic cop has caused a bit of a stir on social media after hiding behind a dodgy signpost while on duty. The hilarious snap has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

The silly snaps were shared by Twitter user @TrevorPapi who couldn't help laughing at the state of local law enforcement.

"Only in SA," he sharply captioned the images.

Looking at the very interesting snaps, it's clear our officer is certainly very much over being on duty. One wonders if the traffic officer is hiding to get a better glimpse of oncoming motorists, or simply needs a time out after a long day of work.

2. Oops Momma: DJ Zinhle Slips Up and Shows off Preggie Belly

The rumours of DJ Zinhle’s alleged pregnancy are growing and sis may have added more fuel to the fire with her recent social media photo post. The musician looked as if she was trying to hide her growing belly with a purse, but failed dismally.

Even her loose-fitting brown two-piece was not enough to keep keen eyes away from her mommy tummy.

DJ Zinhle left fans suspicious when she tried to hide her tummy. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is definitely glowing and it’s clear that she is at a great place in her life and very happy. Social media users complimented her while some even pointed out that her beautiful belly was showing.

3. King Monada Flaunts His New Mansion Fit for Royalty, Mzansi Gushes

In classic King Monada fashion, the Malwedhe hitmaker once more has Mzansi heads turning and tongues wagging.

This is because Limpopo's favourite son has strutted to a milestone so big that he has become the envy of many of his peers. King Monada on Wednesday posted a picture of the now-completed mansion he owns in ga-Mokgoloboto Village located in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

It was only a year ago that the musician showed his fans a snippet of how the construction of his home was coming along. In terms of costs, the mansion reportedly needed over R1.5 million to build.

4. Man Turns Down Over 60 Offers to Sell Family Home in the Middle of Multibillion Construction Project

A tough man has refused to sell his home, which stands in the middle of a huge construction project, despite several attempts to buy the property.

Orlando Capote, whose home stands in the middle of the project, says his home has a priceless sentiment value that no money can buy.

In an interview with CBS Miami, the man said his house is like his soul, and it is difficult to sell it no matter the amount of money offered in the world.

5. Yoh: Stunning Limpopo Mansion Built in a Local Village Has Mzansi Impressed

A picturesque Limpopo residence has certainly dazzled Mzansi. Snaps of the sweet pad have gone viral on social media and were shared by Twitter user @kulanicool.

The big home turns heads in the small rural village

The stunning mansion is reportedly located in Makumeke Village, Limpopo. It features a glamourous front driveway with captivating exterior windows. The big home is definitely a rarity in the small villages of Limpopo.

Snaps of the stunning home spark an interesting internet conversation

Pictures of the perfect home have sparked an interesting conversation on social media. While some users commented that such a fancy home would be far too expensive in places like Johanessburg, others commended the builder for choosing to invest in hometown property.

