Yoh: Stunning Limpopo Mansion Built in a Local Village Has Mzansi Impressed

An incredible Limpopo mansion has caused a buzz on social media for its absolutely luxurious exterior

According to Twitter user @kulanicool, the home is one of only a few mansions in the small village of Makumeke

Mzansi social media users were definitely inspired by the cool pics and took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A picturesque Limpopo residence has certainly dazzled Mzansi. Snaps of the sweet pad have gone viral on social media and were shared by Twitter user @kulanicool

The big home turns heads in the small rural village

The stunning mansion is reportedly located in Makumeke Village, Limpopo. It features a glamourous front driveway with captivating exterior windows. The big home is definitely a rarity in the small villages of Limpopo.

Snaps of the stunning home spark an interesting internet conversation

Pictures of the perfect home have sparked an interesting conversation on social media. While some users commented that such a fancy home would be far too expensive in places like Johanessburg, others commended the builder for choosing to invest in hometown property.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Rhamncwalothiwa said:

"I know Limpopo people can budget, imagine eating pap and masonja the whole year"

@ItsMario_JHB said:

"This crib is probably bo ma 50meter mo Jozi"

@Davey_Unplugged said:

"There by Makumeke village they don't play,its mansions all over"

@vukeyafo said:

"I am Glad people have realized that it's even more important to have a house back home, and if possible also near your place of work.... (They use to tell us you can't have big house back home cos it doesn't have value, you can't sell it)..... We build Homes!! Not to resell"

@Mulalo86707511 said:

"So beautiful. That area is developing hle!"

