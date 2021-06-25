Estranged Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Celebrate Son’s 6th Birthday Separately

Estranged couple Nkosinathi 'Black Coffee' Maphumulo and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa decided to celebrate their son's birthday separately

Their son, Asante, recently turned six years old and was spoiled with two themed parties from his loving parents

Maphumulo and Mlotshwa have been embroiled in a bitter divorce battle that has seen them slinging insults at each other on social media

Estranged parents Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa celebrated their son Asante turning six recently. The former couple chose to observe the occasion separately due to their ongoing divorce battle.

Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali celebrated their son's birthday separately. Image: @enhlembali

Taking to social media, Mlotshwa posted pics of a Super Mario-themed birthday she held for their son. It’s clear she went all-out as the party had a customised cake, cupcakes and even Super Mario games.

Black Coffee opted for a different cartoon character, although the theme was similar. Asante was treated to a Sonic the Hedgehog party along with a super cool cake.

Black Coffee had an intimate celebration with his son. Image: @realblackcoffee

The DJ didn't post to his Instagram page but rather took to his IG stories to share some pictures of the occasion.

Black Coffee hits back after Enhle Mbali makes damning allegations against him

Black Coffee and Enhle have been having a very public and very ugly divorce battle. Briefly News previously reported that Black Coffee broke his silence and responded to Enhle Mbali after she accused him of cutting off the electricity at their marital home.

Enhle lives at the house with the two children they share. Taking to social media, Black Coffee explained that he was taking care of all the bills but decided to stop because she was capable of paying them herself.

In a series of tweets, Black Coffee opened up by accusing Enhle of lying:

"Stop lying!!! The lies are too much. I won’t be quiet any more. The children you publicly claim to be protecting are suffering because of your lifestyle."

He went on to say that he has been taking care of all the household bills. The musician revealed that since November, he has been paying R65 000 a month towards her and the kids.

