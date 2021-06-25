King Monada Flaunts His New Mansion Fit for Royalty, Mzansi Gushes

King Monada has unveiled his new mansion home after it was completed recently with many gushing over the achievement on social media

It was only a year ago when the Malwedhe record - maker impressed his fans with a snap of how his home was coming along

In hilarious Monada fashion, the singer was sure to add that the date for his housewarming will be the very near November 2035

In classic King Monada fashion, the Malwedhe hitmaker once more has Mzansi heads turning and tongues wagging.

This is because Limpopo's favourite son has strutted to a milestone so big that he has become the envy of many of his peers. King Monada on Wednesday posted a picture of the now-completed mansion he owns in ga-Mokgoloboto Village located in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

King Monada has reached a huge personal milestone with the completion of his new home, a mansion in ga-Mokgoloboto Village in Tzaneen. Image: @kingmonadamusic/ Instagram.

It was only a year ago that the musician showed his fans a snippet of how the construction of his home was coming along. In terms of costs, the mansion reportedly needed over R1.5 million to build.

Taking to Facebook, the Dzena Mo record-maker said there was more work that needed to be done on his royal palace before the wine could flow. He wrote:

"I never thought I'll work on a big project like this... 2 steps to go then we are done. You are all invited to my house-warming on 26 November 2035 ... yes 2035."

The date which Monada gives for his house-warming is an obvious joke; something he has become synonymous with over the last while as he continues to serve Mzansi with hilarious antics.

Recent funny training videos of him have gone down well with music-lovers across the country. Notably, Monada has been challenging rapper Big Zulu to a boxing bout in a so-called celebrity boxing match.

"I am going to demand a date for the celebrity boxing match tomorrow [past date] wherever Big Zulu is. If that results in a fight, then so be it,” said Monada.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest sparked the idea of a Mzansi celebrity boxing match after a much-sought toe to toe contest with AKA disappointingly fizzled to nought. Cassper has been a huge proponent for the entertainment pursuit, saying it is huge in the [United States of America] and that it could be just as massive in South Africa.

