Exclusive: Live Q&A With Mr Smeg, Says Pandemic Made Him and His Kettle Famous

Michael Bucwa aka Mr Smeg has opened up about his internet fame in a recent tell-all interview with Briefly News

The internet star shared insider information including his upbringing with his grandmother and how exactly he became internet famous

The star also detailed his future plans for the Mr Smeg brand, hoping to take on the world with his infamous red kettle

The notorious Michael Bucwa aka 'Mr Smeg' has opened up in a recent interview with Briefly News. The internet celeb shared riveting information about his life, upbringing, and all the interesting details that make the man behind the red kettle.

The unfiltered Q&A took place @brieflyza's official Twitter page.

Mr Smeg has opened up in an exclusive tell-all interview. Images: michael_bucwa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Mr Smegs early childhood

Bucwa gave us a close look into his upbring with his grandparents. The kettle enthusiast shared that he was born in Gqeberha in 1984 and will be celebrating his 37th birthday on the 26th of June. He spoke very lovingly of his grandmother:

"My Granny gave me my name MNCEDI which means someone that helps people(Shoulder To Cry On lol) . She taught me a lot, trained me to be the man I am now. She taught me emotional intelligence and how to treat others. The power of forgiveness and many other things."

What exactly made Mr Smeg so famous?

The internet icon went on to share how he got his start in social media. Feeling a little lost and isolated during the most stressful parts of the pandemic, Bucwa decided he'd take to the internet, posting snaps of himself and his red kettle travelling to all sorts of places.

"I was barley active on social media platforms , so when covid-19 hit it changed everything. The country went into lockdown and I was stuck alone for more than 2months. That's when I became highly active on Twitter" he said.

Best online hookup?

The smeg enthusiast is also well known for shooting his shot on the internet with more than just a few celebrity crushes. He's even gone on a lunch date with Lasiwe!

Asked who is favourite date of all time was, Bucwa had this to say:

"Dr Zickie @MakaLino_S was the Best one. She has a beautiful soul. we had lots of fun. We might go on an a second date."

Future plans for the talented internet celebrity

Closing off the Twitter Q&A, Bucwa shared a few of his dreams for the Mr Smeg brand. The businessman definitely has plans to expand his influence, taking his red kettle and the rest of his Smeg products all across the globe.

"I want to Travel internationally with the kettle. I would also like to work with the Tourism industry. Travel in style and Lunch with Mr Smeg is a great marketing tool.

"Mr Smeg is the people's brand and I love the People that Support me." he enthusiastically ended.

In more news about the wonderful Mr Smeg, Briefly News previously reported that it was a super halala moment for Michael Bucwa who recently bagged himself an interview on popular SABC 3 show, Expresso. Bucwa quickly rose to internet fame after he shared various posts that featured a red Smeg kettle and even referred to himself as 'Mr Smeg'.

Proper famous

The snaps of the appliance lover have been shared on Twitter and of course, Mzansi has gone wild. The pics have been retweeted a number of times as many people marvelled over how he rose to the top using only his love for the pricey Smeg brand.

Mr Smeg is in the building

Briefly News has taken the liberty of compiling some of the various tweets dedicated to Mr Smeg's Expresso appearance and trust us, some of them are super amusing:

@tsheko2020 said:

"Like it or not but Mr Smeg magedlela shoulder whatever is one among peaceful gentlemen on this app."

@Solphendukaa said:

"Smeg lama Smeg. Mr Smeg. Man's made to national TV. Crazy."

@kingSnezzo said:

"Mr Smeg we woke early today because we believe in your potential. Keep it going man."

