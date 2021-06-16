A lovely wife decided to spoil her husband by buying him PS 5 and one other gift on his birthday, and this warmed the hearts of many online

In a cute video that was shared on Instagram, the husband couldn't believe his wife when she ushered him into the room and unveiled the gifts

Many people left positive comments for the couple and wondered when they would also find this type of love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A Nigerian woman has warmed hearts on social media with a video of herself and her husband as she surprised him with a PS 5.

In the cute video that was shared on Instagram by @shapeslagos1, the woman ushered her husband into a room filled with goodies.

The wife put a smile on her husband's face by gifting him a PS 5. Photo credit: @shapeslagos1

Source: UGC

Confetti rained on the man as he stepped inside the room. The man who seemed to be celebrating his birthday gave his beautiful wife a tight hug. He was led to the gifts waiting for him including the PS 5.

He couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the PS 5 and he gave the love of his life another hug for being so sweet.

Many are impressed with the woman's thoughtfulness

When the video was reposted by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer, many people flooded the comment section to shared their thoughts.

@sandrabenede said:

"Where una Dey see this type of love ?"

@zee_wealth commented:

"Love is sweet when money enter love is sweeter."

@neeta_official11 wrote:

"I'll do more for my husband when I’m married! I love seeing my man happy."

@itsmssuzzy said:

"A good man deserves the best treatment."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

More heartwarming news

Briefly News also reported that a beautiful and truly supportive young wife recently headed online to share a beautiful post dedicated to her husband who has just been very proudly admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, the lady writes that her man is very deserving of this blessing as she watched him work very hard to make it this far. She also included some snaps of the two of them looking all sorts of gorgeous.

"I’ve seen all your hard work, blood, and sweat. Usebenzile bhuku, happiest and proudest Mrs. Wifie right now. Sidle lemali ke,"she captioned the heartwarming post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za