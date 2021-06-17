Aww: Mom Spoils Her Son With Amazing Birthday Picnic, the Net Loves It

A young South African mom recently headed to Twitter to share a snap of the adorable and super cute picnic she held for her son on his birthday

In the snap, the excited mommy placed a cute cake, a pie, some crisps and a small pizza which presumably are all of the little man's favourites

The post received many reactions from her close friends who loved to see her going out of her way to make her baby's day super special

Moms are really the best and a local mommy proved this to be the case after heading to Twitter to share a snap of the amazing little picnic she threw together for her son who recently turned six years old.

All of his faves

In the photo which has melted all of our hearts, the young woman decorated the picnic area with all of the little man's favourite goodies such as pie, pizza, some crisps and even a super cute Minions cake.

This mom had the cutest picnic for her son. Images: @KesegoMoeng

Source: Twitter

Happy birthday baby boy

"Picnic for 1 for my six-year-old," she captioned the truly heartwarming Twitter post.

Internet parents are impressed

Many close friends of the young woman loved to see the cute set up and quickly headed to the comment section where they shared heartwarming comments about it:

@MissBasiami said:

"Happy birthday to him. I love that you make a big deal out of every birthday, I am this person hey"

@Samchabs said:

"I am that person too. You can give me a hug for Mother's Day but my birthday has to be 'robust'."

@Mmaogolo said:

"Beautiful. Happy birthday to the little champ."

Briefly News also reported that it’s a special day for one South African father who is celebrating his daughter’s birthday and shared a video on social media. The young and cute little girl seems to be in a joyful mood but one can tell she is not aware of what the event is all about.

@Rramahlajana has posted a beautiful video of his little one who is also joining in on the song and clapping her tiny hands. The latest offering from the account holder has attracted sweet messages from his followers, who also wished the girl a memorable day. The post reads:

“Today ke birthday ya Tokomane. Happy birthday my drama Queen.”

