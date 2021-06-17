Proud Father Shares Cute Snaps With His Daughter 10 Years Apart: #Girldad

A handsome young dad is certainly still the apple of his daughter's eye, sharing sweet snaps of them together 10 years apart

Although they've both grown and changed a little over the years, it seems neither one is ready to let go of their close-knit relationship

#GirlDads from across the world were inspired by the sweet post and took to the comments section to share their own cute snaps with their daughters

An American dad is certainly not one to shy away from loving on his daughter, even though it's clear the little princess is growing up. The handsome daddy shared stunning then-and-now snaps of himself and his baby girl, 10 years apart.

Nothing has changed

The papa and his little girl appear just as close as the day she first came into the world. Tightly holding his newborn in the safety of his arms, @MisterClasico appears the unsure but eager young father in the throwback pics.

"10 years later and nothing has changed," @MisterClasico captioned the touching post.

Today, the young man seems quite the capable father, having learnt over 10 years of lessons in parenthood. His little girl, however, is not ready to let go of her best friend, still lying in her daddy's lap despite her big size.

Social media reactions

The touching post has caused a wave of #GirlDads to come forward, sharing their own sweet pics with their bundles of joy. Some eager mamas even took to shooting their shots with the handsome dad.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kashiwagi_adam said:

"Who is in favour of sharing this tweet every time people talk down on fathers (especially black fathers)?"

@kleoquartz teasingly shoots her shot:

"You want another one?"

@ASacredlotus111 said:

"Seeing all these black men loving their kid(s) and not even ageing at all! I love to see it."

@Sisinyane_K said:

"The dad content under this tweet is so cute."

In more news about great dads, Briefly News previously reported that South African goalkeeper, Itu Khune is really enjoying his time as a #Girldad, celebrating the birth of his youngest little girl.

The sports star took to his personal Instagram account, sharing one very wholesome pic of himself and his beautiful baby girls.

Itu's sincere message to his daughters

"Best feeling ever, GOD always has a better plan than we do . Proud DAD for the 2nd time," he captioned the heartfelt post.

The pastel pink snap definitely had Mzansi social media users in their feelings. In the picture, the athlete lays cosily between his two little girls, cradling the youngest in his arms while he looks on lovingly at his oldest.

The princesses appear absolutely infatuated with their daddy.

Social media reactions

Mzansi social media users fell in love instantly. They took to the comments section, swooning over the dad and his precious daughters.

Check out some of the comments below:

pulaenangkamedupi said:

"Look at God... congratulations fam"

tau_mlambo said:

"That was quick hey. Congrats!!!"

khanyilethokozani said:

"To Ms SA and hubby. Congrats ithe ncaaaa ingane esifubeni engathi ubambe ibhola."

preciousskhu said:

"Congrats to Mr and Mrs Khune, welcome Princess 2 to the world."

