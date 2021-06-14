Rugby wife Rachel Kolisi is certainly more than just a pretty face, playing a hilarious prank on her son while he tries to play his video game

In the short clip, the mama repeatedly blocks her boy's view of the television while he simply responds by moving around her

Mzansi social media users were definitely impressed by the boy's manners with many complimenting him on his consistent patience

Rachel Kolisi has headed online, sharing a clip of a silly trick she played on her son while he was playing video games.

Rachel Kolisi snuggled up with her kids.

Source: Instagram

#MomLife

Although rewarding, #MomLife certainly has its dull moments. However, one local rugby mom is keeping things interesting by playing a few necessary pranks on her adorable kids.

Rachel Kolisi couldn't help poked fun at her little boy's intense gaming habits, repeatedly standing in front of the television as the concentrated fellow tries to continue his game. Still, the patient young man does not lose his cool with his mom, instead humorously moving around as she continuously blocks his view.

"I couldn’t help myself @playstationsouthafrica captured him." she captioned her prank.

Social media reactions

While many social media users found the clip absolutely hysterical, others went on to share their similar experiences with their own children. Still, many more commended the young man for being such an excellent little gentleman, responding to his intruding mom with the utmost patience.

Check out some of their comments below:

olwe2lesh said:

"He’s not even about to call you out."

cheslin15 said:

"Tackle mom Nic haha @rachel_kolisi."

mammabehindthelens said:

"He's so calm, my child would scream at me."

kimlangenhoven said:

"I like how he knows better than to say anything."

In more news about the lovely Kolisi family, Briefly News previously reported that Springboks and Cell C Sharks rugby player Siya Kolisi continues to score with his fans on social media, especially after the bulky star dropped a cool snap with his wife, Rachel.

The lovebirds can be seen comfortably chilling with their dog and the image has attracted positive reactions from followers.

Kolisi is a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner with the Springboks and he is a humble man, as Rachel recently posted on Instagram. Coming back to the game, the Gqeberha-born player is expected to be part of the Springboks team that will be announced to face the British and Irish Lions in July and August this year.

The 45-man squad is set to be announced on Saturday by SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and the eight-match tour will take place for 3 July up until 7 August.

Looking at the reactions, the image into the lives of the Kolisis was liked by 11 00 followers, including former Kaizer Chiefs and current AmaZulu player Siphiwe Tshabalala.

The Instagram post reads:

“DND just chilling #mxitchat.”

Siya's a hit on social media

@Langenisandla said:

“Captain Siya khandiphe injana mfondini.”

@Slindokuhlecele said:

“I'm not South African and I don't know much about South African culture but nooo yazin ndinithanda manyani *in Big Xhosa's voice*.”

@Wesselcoetzee said:

“Those couches are iconic.”

@Adrianus_in_byzantion said:

“Blessings amigo.”

@Sunnytembani said:

“Looooove you two!”

Source: Briefly.co.za