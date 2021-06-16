A young teacher was full of emotion after her amazing colleagues surprised her with a lovely and heartwarming housewarming party where they showered her with gifts

Heading online she shared how she couldn't stop crying over the beautiful gesture especially since she was only at the school for one month

Many people loved to see how happy she was and were soon praising her amazing colleagues for being so great and helpful

A young South African woman has been left feeling both emotional and super grateful after her amazing colleagues decided to surprise her with a lovely housewarming party and some gifts for her new home.

Absolutely overjoyed

Heading to Twitter the teacher shared some snaps of herself holding some of the presents she had received from her thoughtful colleagues at the surprise party that has left her feeling all sorts of amazed and joyful.

This woman was blessed with a housewarming party. Images: @u_ratoe

Source: Twitter

"'Guys I’ve only been at my school for a month but I have the best colleagues, they threw a house warming for me and I’ve beeen crying."

Mzansi is equally moved

Many of her followers were so happy for her and marvelled over the fact that the country still had such beautiful and thoughtful people left. Read a few of their comments below:

@ZiieCmelan said:

"This says a lot about the type of person you are babes, congratulations they are blessed to have a gem like you in their lives"

@tsholo94 said:

"Definitely must be because you are an amazing person, congratulations on your new place"

@sharonJM24 said:

"Arg man so sweet.God bless your colleagues"

More amazing people

Briefly News also reported that A beautiful woman has taken to social media, celebrating the incredible purchase of her first-ever home. While it may not look like much to some people, the humble homestead is the pride and joy of Twitter user, @Slie25242892.

The hardworking mom of two is certainly self-assured in what she has been able to accomplish for her little family. And many of her followers absolutely agreed and shared heartwarming congratulatory messages.

"To someone it's small. To me it's a big win. KwaMaNtuli," she captioned the heartfelt post.

