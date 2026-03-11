Donald Trump addressed whether Iran would participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup amid the ongoing Middle East conflict

The United States and Israel launched a joint military operation on 28 February 2026, launching attacks on Iran

The Iranian national team will be based in the US and play their three Group G games against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt

Donald Trump confirmed that Iran would be welcome to compete at the FIFA World Cup despite the tension between the two nations. Image: Saul Loeb/ Atta Kenare

WASHINGTON, DC – Iran will be welcome to compete at the FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

That’s according to United States President Donald Trump, whose country is one of the host nations of the tournament.

Trump made the comments on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by the US and Israel. The attacks were part of a joint military operation launched on 28 February 2026.

What did Trump say about Iran’s participation?

The attacks in Iran and its retaliation have sparked doubt over the nation’s participation in the tournament, but Trump has provided contradictory statements about the matter.

In a meeting with FIFA to discuss the preparations for the competition, Trump reiterated that the Iranian team was welcome to compete in the tournament in the US. The statement was in contrast to Trump's remarks last week, where he told Politico that he didn’t really care whether Iran played at the tournament.

While Trump doesn't seem to be against the idea, Iran itself could make the decision for him. Reports have surfaced that the country's football association is considering boycotting the event.

Should they choose to withdraw from the tournament, they would be the first country to do so since France and India pulled out of the 1950 finals in Brazil.

Iran is scheduled to compete in Group G

The Iranian men’s team qualified for the global showpiece and is scheduled to play its first game on 16 June 2026 in Inglewood, California. Their first game is against New Zealand.

Iran will then play Belgium in California on 21 June, before playing their final game in Seattle on 27 June against Egypt. Ironically, Iran and the US were drawn together in the same group in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Iran was drawn into Group G for the FIFA World Cup along with New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. Image: Scott Taetsch

Iran’s players refused to sing the national anthem

While the ongoing conflict has thrust the Iranian men’s football team into the headlines, it won’t be the first time their tournament has been marred by problems back home. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Iran’s football team refused to sing their national anthem before their match against England.

The gesture was seen as a pledge of support for anti-government protests in the country. Before the tournament, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned athletes not to ‘disrespect’ the country.

The act of defiance was not well received by the government, and according to reports, the players were called to a meeting with members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The players were allegedly warned that their families would face ‘violence and torture’ if they did not sing the anthem.

Iran’s players were spotted singing the anthem in the subsequent games against Wales and the United States.

FIFA confirms Iran's participation in the tournament

Briefly News also reported that FIFA provided reassurance that Iran’s men’s football team would take part in the 2026 World Cup.

President Gianni Infantino held a meeting with President Trump to talk about World Cup preparations and Iran’s involvement.

The country's participation has been thrown into doubt amid the ongoing conflictm but FIFA sees the World Cup is as an event that unifies people.

