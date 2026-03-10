The United States President Donald Trump is not happy with Iran’s choice of the Supreme Leader

Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as the ruler of Iran after his father, Ayatollah Khamenei, was killed during an attack by the US and Iran

South Africans were unmoved by his reaction, and the comment section contained theories behind his war with Iran

WASHINGTON. UNITED STATES— United States President Donald Trump reacted negatively to the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s Supreme Leader.

According to SABC News, Trump said that the election of Khamenei, the son of former Ayatollah Khamenei, was a disappointing choice. Khamenei’s father was killed when the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran on 28 February 2026. Trump had previously expressed that he wanted to be involved in the election of Iran’s new Supreme Leader.

Trump provides reason for Iran attack

Trump also discussed why he launched an attack on Iran on 28 February. He alleged on 9 March that Iran was working on a new site for developing material for nuclear weapons. He added that Iran was going to take over the Middle East if the United States did not take action. He said if he did not strike first, Iran was going to strike first. However, his reasons for striking Iran contrasted with his earlier reasons. He initially stated that Iran was going to strike first, and added that he was preventing the Iranian regime from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.

The United States launched the operation in tandem with Israel. In retaliation, Iran launched multiple strikes across the Middle East, targeting United States infrastructure like military bases. The conflict that ensued disturbed air travel, leaving many South Africans stranded in Middle Eastern countries.

South Africans share conspiracy theories

Social media users commenting on Facebook suspected that he started a war for reasons other than those he stated. Others mocked his response.

Jocelynn Jacobs was sarcastic.

“The king has spoken. Everybody else, be quiet and sit down.”

Reconcile Maluleke said:

“The more you try to control things that are not up to you, the more unexpected and unforeseen events occur.”

Justice Seutloali observed:

“We will remember this moment in history as the Epstein War, a conflict that exposed the dark alliances of global elites and the hypocrisy of those who claim to stand for justice while quietly defending the very systems that protect power and privilege.”

Bongani Mgubela was incredulous.

“So he thinks Iranians will please him after killing their Supreme Leader?”

Nevi GM said:

“Iran is not Epstein Island.”

