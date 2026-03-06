New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a pointed statement about the United States' attack on Iran

The New York Democratic Representative slammed Donald Trump over the attack, linking it to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Social media users weighed in on Ocasio-Cortez's comments about Trump's military actions, sharing similar beliefs

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Donald Trump for the attacks in Iran. Image: Dominik Butzmann/ Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

NEW YORK - A New York Congresswoman has accused President Donald Trump of risking a world war to distract from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The President of the United States of America has been linked to the scandal, which involves decades of sexual abuse and human trafficking of underage girls by the late American financier.

Despite his name appearing often in the Epstein files, which are the millions of documents, photographs, and videos detailing the actions of Epstein and his associates, Trump has maintained his innocence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

His administration has also faced criticism over the Department of Justice’s handling of the release of the files, with the perpetrators’ names redacted and no high-profile arrests being made. Discussing the release of the files, suggested a reason why the files were released in the manner they were.

What did Ocasio-Cortez say?

On Wednesday, 4 March 2026, the New York Democratic Representative slammed Trump over the attack on Iran, saying it was a way to distract from the Epstein scandal.

Israel and the US launched a large-scale joint military operation on Iran on 28 February 2026, which was codenamed Operation Roaring Lion (Israel) and Operation Epic Fury (US).

The ongoing attack led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several members of his family. Iran has since retaliated, firing missiles and drones at neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf.

Discussing the conflict in the Middle East, Ocasio-Cortez noted that Trump made big moves when there was news related to files.

“He impulsively went in on Venezuela. He impulsively went in on Iran. There was no exit and no endgame for either of these situations. It led to increased global instability everywhere he goes.

“And every time he’s done that, it has been consistent with a spike or a revelation in what is happening with the Epstein files. I don’t think that that coincidence is something to dismiss off the cuff. I think that he feels existentially tied to it,” she stated.

She added that this was a major reason why he needed to be removed from office as well.

“If the Epstein files have such a hold on President Trump and this administration, that they are willing to plunge us and risk world war in order to save themselves politically, that is the definition of someone who cannot make objective decisions for the American people,” she added.

Iran has come under attack by the US and Israel since 28 February 2026. Image: Fatemeh Bahrami

Source: Getty Images

Social media users debate Ocasio-Cortez’s comment

Social media users weighed in on Ocasio-Cortez’s comments that Trump attacked Iran to deflect from the Epstein files, with many saying they assumed it was common knowledge.

@Libertymama888 exclaimed:

“Of course he would. Look at the state of him.”

@stonkstothe stated:

“I can handle the Epstein files and war at the same time. Release it.”

@Asibe_cool said:

“He is not going to succeed with doing that. Everyone in the Epstein files must face justice.”

@NoMoreWars2025 noted:

“Now he’s being accused of using the Epstein files to distract from the two schools full of children that he bombed.”

@StephenMcKinnon sarcastically noted:

“No, really. Stevie Wonder spotted that.”

@im___waqasahmad stated:

“Wars reshape headlines faster than scandals ever could.”

@im___waqasahmad noted:

“One thing history repeatedly shows is that major scandals and major military decisions rarely collide by accident.”

South Africa calls for dialogue after US and Israeli strikes

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called for urgent dialogue and maximum restraint amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The South African president stressed that anticipatory self-defence was not permitted under the United Nations Charter and urged all parties to comply with international law.

Ramaphosa said that sustainable peace could only be achieved through inclusive negotiations and intensified mediation efforts, not military confrontation.

Source: Briefly News