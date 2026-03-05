The African National Congress’s former Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith, will spend the next seven years behind bars

Smith reached a plea agreement with the state after he was found guilty of using his powers as a Parliamentarian to commit acts of corruption

The presiding judge slammed Smith’s conduct, and South Africans welcomed the sentence

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

Former Parliamentarian Vincent Smith is going to prison. Image: @CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG— Johannesburg High Court judge Mohamed Ismail berated convicted former Member of Parliament Vincent Smith for participating in corruption at the cost of his work as a legislator. He was sentenced to seven years of direct imprisonment on 5 March 2026.

According to TimesLIVE, Smith was found guilty of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, money laundering, fraud, and contravening the Tax Act. Smith was sentenced to 12 years on each of the counts, and each sentence was suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit the same offences.

Judge slams Smith, state welcomes sentence

Ismail said that corruption was a scourge that reached alarming levels. He pointed out that it needed to be addressed decisively. The National Director of Public Prosecution, Andy Mothibi, welcomed the sentence and said that the wheels of justice are in motion, and the rule of law was upheld, even though the trial took longer than expected.

Why was Vincent Smith sentenced?

Bosasa’s former Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi, allegedly paid Smith cash through his company and security upgrades to his home in exchange for Smith using his political influence in Parliament to shield Bosasaofficials from accountability. Smith also failed to disclose the R28 million taxable income from his company, Euroblitz. Charges against the company were withdrawn.

Bosasa's former top official, Angelo Agrizzi, allegedly greased Vincent Smith's palms. Image: Wikus De Wet/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to the sentence

Netizens welcomed the sentence, and some made fun of him while calling for other members of the ANC to be probed.

Mat Ome Maenetja said:

“If he had blind followers, they could have come from all angles to intimidate the judge. Who knows? The judge could have postponed sentencing.”

Tebello Mosotho Hantle Sefokolo remarked:

“This guy was thr chair of one of the Parliamentary committees, and he was so good in his job.”

Landelisa Mzet Mzantsi observed:

“I was gonna sing if I were him. He is a small fish.”

Franklin Barendse said:

“First one to go to jail. The rest are still ANC MPs.”

Bra Bob Hudson laughed.

“Low-hanging fruit. It’s quite embarrassing to think that others are part of Ad Hoc Committees investigating corruption in Parliament.”

3 Briefly News articles about Bosasa

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was allegedly accused of receiving R300,000 in security upgrades from Bosasa. A former employee told the State Capture Inquiry that the company upgraded three of Mantashe’s properties.

The Investigating Directorate dismissed allegations that Mantashe was facing imminent arrest following the allegations that he had been bribed in security upgrades.

Agrizzi avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering in 2025. His 10-year imprisonment sentence for corruption and 10 years for money laundering were suspended because he turned state witness.

Source: Briefly News