Judge Slams Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, Who Was Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment
- The African National Congress’s former Member of Parliament, Vincent Smith, will spend the next seven years behind bars
- Smith reached a plea agreement with the state after he was found guilty of using his powers as a Parliamentarian to commit acts of corruption
- The presiding judge slammed Smith’s conduct, and South Africans welcomed the sentence
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG— Johannesburg High Court judge Mohamed Ismail berated convicted former Member of Parliament Vincent Smith for participating in corruption at the cost of his work as a legislator. He was sentenced to seven years of direct imprisonment on 5 March 2026.
According to TimesLIVE, Smith was found guilty of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, money laundering, fraud, and contravening the Tax Act. Smith was sentenced to 12 years on each of the counts, and each sentence was suspended for five years on the condition that he does not commit the same offences.
Judge slams Smith, state welcomes sentence
Ismail said that corruption was a scourge that reached alarming levels. He pointed out that it needed to be addressed decisively. The National Director of Public Prosecution, Andy Mothibi, welcomed the sentence and said that the wheels of justice are in motion, and the rule of law was upheld, even though the trial took longer than expected.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Why was Vincent Smith sentenced?
Bosasa’s former Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi, allegedly paid Smith cash through his company and security upgrades to his home in exchange for Smith using his political influence in Parliament to shield Bosasaofficials from accountability. Smith also failed to disclose the R28 million taxable income from his company, Euroblitz. Charges against the company were withdrawn.
South Africans react to the sentence
Netizens welcomed the sentence, and some made fun of him while calling for other members of the ANC to be probed.
Mat Ome Maenetja said:
“If he had blind followers, they could have come from all angles to intimidate the judge. Who knows? The judge could have postponed sentencing.”
Tebello Mosotho Hantle Sefokolo remarked:
“This guy was thr chair of one of the Parliamentary committees, and he was so good in his job.”
Landelisa Mzet Mzantsi observed:
“I was gonna sing if I were him. He is a small fish.”
Franklin Barendse said:
“First one to go to jail. The rest are still ANC MPs.”
Bra Bob Hudson laughed.
“Low-hanging fruit. It’s quite embarrassing to think that others are part of Ad Hoc Committees investigating corruption in Parliament.”
3 Briefly News articles about Bosasa
- ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe was allegedly accused of receiving R300,000 in security upgrades from Bosasa. A former employee told the State Capture Inquiry that the company upgraded three of Mantashe’s properties.
- The Investigating Directorate dismissed allegations that Mantashe was facing imminent arrest following the allegations that he had been bribed in security upgrades.
- Agrizzi avoided jail time after he pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering in 2025. His 10-year imprisonment sentence for corruption and 10 years for money laundering were suspended because he turned state witness.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.