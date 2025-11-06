Angelo Agrizzi pleaded guilty virtually before the Gauteng High Court for corruption and money laundering

The former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) pleaded guilty to charges related to tenders worth more than R1.8 billion

South Africans weighed in on the sentencing and noted Agrizzi's previous appearance before the Zondo Commission

Angelo Agrizzi pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering, but will not face jail time. Image: @TheLegalSA

Source: Twitter

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

Angelo Agrizzi has pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering, but the former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) will not spend any time behind bars.

Agrizzi pleaded guilty to charges related to the prison tenders secured by Bosasa and its subsidiaries, which were worth more than R1.8 billion and occurred between 2004 and 2007.

He was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for each corruption count he faced (3), and a further 10 years for money laundering, but the sentences were wholly suspended on condition that the former Bosasa CEO works with authorities on cases that are under investigation. Failure to do so could see the suspended sentence enforced.

Agrizzi’s health plays a key role in the plea agreement

Following his arrest in 2019, Agrizzi has suffered several medical conditions, which played a key role in the plea agreement he struck with the State. Judge Mokhine Mosopa considered his health when he accepted the plea and sentencing agreement.

Agrizzi appeared virtually before the Gauteng High Court on Thursday, 06 November 2025, wearing an oxygen mask. The sentencing brings to an end the long-running case, which was at times postponed due to Agrizzi's health issues.

Angelo Agrizzi's health issues played a key role in his plea deal being granted. Image: @InsideOutNews_.

Source: Twitter

What were Agrizzi’s charges?

Agrizzi was charged with three counts of corruption and one of money-laundering in relation to Bosasa’s contracts with the Department of Correctional Services.

Bosasa was accused of paying bribes and other ‘gratifications’ to government officials to secure tenders worth more than R1.8 billion. During testimony before the Zondo Commission in 2019, Agrizzi detailed how Bosasa allegedly had corrupt dealings with senior politicians and public servants. The Zondo Commission was set up to investigate allegations of State Capture from 2018 to 2022.

South Africans react to Agrizzi’s plea agreement

Social media users weighed in on the plea agreement, with some pointing out that other individuals have similarly used health issues as a basis for avoiding prison time. Some also brought up his testimony before the Zondo Commission.

Mustaffah Palavnikovisch said:

“All of them get sick. Even Cat Matlala is asthmatic, lol. Zuma got medical parole, and he is jogging on stage.”

Lobi Clvester added:

“Jacob Zuma taught him well.”

Mjah BabakaMpe NoHlelo Sibiya asked:

“What were they sentencing him for? Because that man was a State witness in that Zondo Commission, and he was giving evidence on what they did for ministers and their children.”

Bheki Ntuli stated:

“Now he will soon recover and start playing serious rugby.”

Jassiem Jay van Vught suggested:

“The judge must say wholly suspended for five years, providing we don’t catch you playing golf.”

Eugene Zitha noted:

“Guys do crime, make lots of money, have a good doctor, and chill.”

Lwazi Mawawa Thobi said:

“A whistleblower gets arrested, but those mentioned in the Zondo Commission do not.”

Bongumsa Clasta Gwiliza asked:

“What was his offence? Since he was a whistleblower.”

Agrizzi's lawyers worried about his stay in a public hospital

Briefly News reported in 2020 that Agrizzi's lawyers were worried about his stay in a public hospital.

The former Bosasa COO was admitted to a hospital one day after he had been arrested and taken to jail.

His legal team raised concerns about his condition after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Source: Briefly News