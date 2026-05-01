The City of Cape Town has installed its first smart water meter in Bellville, officially kicking off a massive citywide upgrade. According to a BusinessTech report, the rollout will eventually replace more than 680,000 meters across Cape Town.

A 2025 picture of a City of Cape Town worker with a water meter. Image: City of Cape Town

Source: Facebook

Residents in Oakglen and Bellville are first in line, with installations running from April to June 2026. The R1.1 billion first phase will replace around 83,000 meters over three years. The full programme is expected to wrap up by February 2029.

What the new meters mean for Capetonians

Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, said the meters make it far easier to catch leaks early. Residents will be able to track their daily water use through the City’s app. That means they can manage their consumption and keep their bills in check.

The meters remove the need for manual readings entirely. Billing will be more accurate, and residents will get app alerts for leaks or unusual water use. The City said existing water tariffs will not change because of this upgrade.

Each meter is built to last up to 15 years and comes with anti-tampering features. The battery is sealed inside the device and powers the meter even during load shedding. Data recorded during outages is uploaded once the network comes back online.

Residents due for replacements will get email and SMS notifications before installation. The City confirmed that all installation costs are covered, so there are no extra charges. Contractors will carry identification and arrive in marked vehicles.

See the full report here:

Source: Briefly News