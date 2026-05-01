Cape Town Kicks Off R1.1 Billion Smart Water Meter Rollout Starting in Bellville
The City of Cape Town has installed its first smart water meter in Bellville, officially kicking off a massive citywide upgrade. According to a BusinessTech report, the rollout will eventually replace more than 680,000 meters across Cape Town.
Residents in Oakglen and Bellville are first in line, with installations running from April to June 2026. The R1.1 billion first phase will replace around 83,000 meters over three years. The full programme is expected to wrap up by February 2029.
What the new meters mean for Capetonians
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, said the meters make it far easier to catch leaks early. Residents will be able to track their daily water use through the City’s app. That means they can manage their consumption and keep their bills in check.
The meters remove the need for manual readings entirely. Billing will be more accurate, and residents will get app alerts for leaks or unusual water use. The City said existing water tariffs will not change because of this upgrade.
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Each meter is built to last up to 15 years and comes with anti-tampering features. The battery is sealed inside the device and powers the meter even during load shedding. Data recorded during outages is uploaded once the network comes back online.
Residents due for replacements will get email and SMS notifications before installation. The City confirmed that all installation costs are covered, so there are no extra charges. Contractors will carry identification and arrive in marked vehicles.
See the full report here:
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za