KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli addressed the media outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court after the appearance of three suspects

Linda Mthiyane (28), Bongumenzi Mpungose (26), and Mthandeni Mthiyane (21) were arrested for the murders of seven members of a Newark family

South Africans took to social media to heap praise on the KZN Premier, noting his continued support of the family of the victims

KZN Premier Thami Ntuli is concerned that legal aid is granted to suspects involved in serious crimes like the Monswamy murder case. Image: Laudium Sun Page/ KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Thamsanqa ‘Thami’ Ntuli has expressed concern that suspects involved in brutal crimes were afforded free legal assistance.

The KwaZulu-Natal Premier made the comments outside the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court, where three men appeared in connection with the abduction and brutal murders of seven members of one family.

Allen Monswamy, his wife Sandy and their children Kraidon and Shamaria were abducted from their Newark home on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, along with their relatives Gonosagren Padayachee, Mooniamma Padayachee and Mariama Happanah. Their bodies were dumped in a veld in Melmoth, over 150 km away from their residence. Police were led to the bodies by three suspects who were arrested the following day for the crime.

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Ntuli voices concern about legal funding for the suspects

Speaking outside the courtroom after Linda Blessing Mthiyane (28), Bongumenzi Mpungose (26), and Mthandeni Luyanda Mthiyane (21) abandoned their bail application, the premier said it was regrettable that people accused of serious crimes were entitled to free legal representation paid for by the State.

Addressing the media, he said that it was something he was worried about and something that needed to be looked at.

“I am quite worried about some of the things I have seen. There are people who commit such crimes that will get free legal support; it is quite unfortunate,” he said.

Ntuli said that he wished that the legislation could be reviewed so that not every suspect could access free legal aid. He noted that it was the very same public who were affected by the crimes, who had to pay for the legal aid for the suspects.

Suspects’ faces can’t be shown

The Premier also voiced concerns that the media had to apply to broadcast the trial. The judge ultimately ruled against this and ruled that the suspects’ faces could not be shown unless they were blurred or obscured.

Linda Mthiyane (28), Bongumenzi Mpungose (26), and Mthandeni Mthiyane (21) appeared in court for the murders. Image: @ZANewsFlash

Source: Twitter

Ntuli said that with matters being in the public interest, it shouldn’t be the case where the media had to request permission just to cover a trial.

He said that he understood if it was an issue pertaining to a minor, but not for adults who committed crimes which inflicted so much pain on the nation on this magnitude, it was not right.

“For them to have a chance to tell the court ‘That we don’t want the media to show our faces’, whereas they did not hide their faces when they committed the crime, it’s quite unfortunate,” he noted.

He concluded that there was a lot that needed to be relooked at so people were not in a comfort zone after committing crimes.

South Africans praise Ntuli

Social media users praised the premier, agreeing with his stance on the matter. Some even noted that he not only visited the family of the victims but also attended the funeral and showed support at the first court appearance.

Richard Govender said:

“Great words from a great Premier. He understands the pain of the community and highlighted the need to revise the policy regarding free lawyers (Legal Aid) to accused persons who commit serious crimes, because the taxpayers are footing the bill. This is highly welcomed.”

Renarldo G Govender urged:

“Dear good sir, please push for the death penalty to be brought back.”

Sharon Da Silva stated:

“A premier leading by example.”

Khule R Ngwekazi added:

“I love this premier. I am an ANC supporter, but we have a good leader here.”

Sharlin Moodley stated:

“Thank you, Premier, for taking a stand. Yes, criminals should not be allowed legal aid.”

Jayananthan Bennet Pillay commended him:

“Thank you, Premier Thami Ntuli. You stood with the family from the first day. I salute you because you never represented your party, you never promoted your party. Thanks, Premier.”

Micheal Govender agreed:

“Respect to the premier for standing by the family.

Stolen cellphone led to the arrests

Briefly News reported that new details emerged about the brutal murder of seven members of a family from Newark in KwaZulu-Natal.

One of the investigators explained what led officials to arrest one of the suspects and how the others were nabbed.

South Africans expressed outrage online over the incident, calling for harsh punishments for the men arrested for the crime.

Source: Briefly News