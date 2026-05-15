A fourth suspect linked to the extortion case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is expected to hand himself over to police

Sibanyoni and two co-accused businessmen are expected back in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail

The accused allegedly forced a businessman to pay more than R2 million in “protection fees”

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni in the dock alongside his two co-accused. Image: @newsnoteSA/X

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA — A fourth suspect linked to the high-profile extortion case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is expected to hand himself over to police on Friday.

The suspect is set to join Sibanyoni and two other businessmen who are already facing serious charges of extortion and money laundering.

See the video post from eNCA:

Sibanyoni back in the dock

The accused appeared briefly at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court earlier this week, where the matter was postponed. They are expected back in court on Friday, 15 May 2026, to apply for bail as investigations continue.

According to allegations before the court, the group allegedly forced a businessman to pay more than R2 million in so-called “protection fees”. Authorities believe the payments were made under intimidation and threats linked to the taxi industry.

The case has drawn significant public attention in Mpumalanga, with many closely watching developments surrounding Sibanyoni, who is widely known in local taxi circles as “Ferrari”. Police investigations are ongoing, and more arrests have not been ruled out as officials continue probing the alleged extortion network.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News