Fourth Suspect in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni Extortion Case Set to Hand Himself Over
- A fourth suspect linked to the extortion case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is expected to hand himself over to police
- Sibanyoni and two co-accused businessmen are expected back in the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court to apply for bail
- The accused allegedly forced a businessman to pay more than R2 million in “protection fees”
MPUMALANGA — A fourth suspect linked to the high-profile extortion case involving Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni is expected to hand himself over to police on Friday.
The suspect is set to join Sibanyoni and two other businessmen who are already facing serious charges of extortion and money laundering.
See the video post from eNCA:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Sibanyoni back in the dock
The accused appeared briefly at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court earlier this week, where the matter was postponed. They are expected back in court on Friday, 15 May 2026, to apply for bail as investigations continue.
According to allegations before the court, the group allegedly forced a businessman to pay more than R2 million in so-called “protection fees”. Authorities believe the payments were made under intimidation and threats linked to the taxi industry.
The case has drawn significant public attention in Mpumalanga, with many closely watching developments surrounding Sibanyoni, who is widely known in local taxi circles as “Ferrari”. Police investigations are ongoing, and more arrests have not been ruled out as officials continue probing the alleged extortion network.
This is a developing story.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za