A South African TikToker left Mzansi divided after sharing a clip of herself in bed, chatting on the phone to her AI boyfriend. Ngcezikazi, who goes by @ngcezikazi.ka.tata on TikTok, posted the video on 27 April 2026 with a caption that said that she chose AI because it would never do her dirty.

TikToker @ngcezikazi.ka.tata looks happy with her AI bae. Images: @ngcezikazi.ka.tata

Source: TikTok

The clip spread fast, and South Africans had plenty to say about it. Some found it funny and could relate to the sentiment behind it. Others said it was a sign of how strange and unsettling modern life was becoming.

When AI gets too real

What really got people talking was the detail that the AI did not just respond, but called her “baby.” That moment alone pushed the video further into viral territory. People were not sure whether to laugh or feel a little uneasy about it.

Many viewers joked in the comments, with some saying they understood exactly where Ngcezikazi was coming from. Heartbreak and disappointment in relationships are things South Africans know too well. The AI was not going to ghost her, cheat, or leave her on read at 2am.

Still, not everyone was amused. Some said the whole thing pointed to something bigger happening in society. Technology is moving fast, and for some, this video was proof that human connection is quietly being replaced.

Ngcezikazi clearly touched a nerve, and for now, her AI boyfriend seems to be doing just fine.

See the conversation with the AI boyfriend in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News