On Monday, 1 June 2026, Daphne Joy reportedly addressed a viral clip allegedly involving herself, Diddy, and Sly Diggler

In her heartfelt statement, Joy shared how the video ended up online and how its being leaked had affected her

The controversy sparked mixed reactions online, with some users questioning her account while others expressed support and empathy

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Daphne Joy addressed an explicit clip of herself, Diddy and another man. Image: daphnejoy/Instagram, Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM

Source: UGC

United States rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s baby mama, Daphne Joy, has reportedly broken her silence and addressed a leaked video of herself, disgraced hip-hop mogul Diddy and adult film performer Sly Diggler. Diddy, Joy and Diggler became the topic of social media chatter after a 40-minute video was leaked online.

Despite currently serving a four-year sentence, Diddy is back in the news after one of his alleged private videos was leaked online. His ex-girlfriend and 50 Cent's baby mama, Daphne Joy, broke her silence on the video of her with another man while Diddy was allegedly present and watching.

Daphne Joy addresses leaked video with Diddy

On Monday, 1 June 2026, instead of deleting her Instagram page and going into hiding, Joy faced the noise and set the record straight, revealing how and why the video was leaked. She said that she never consented to being filmed, and the video was leaked after she refused to give in to extortion and blackmail.

“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money, they would leak it on the web...I almost gave in to this demand, and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet,” part of the statement reads.

She said at the time, the media outlet did not publish the video after she explained to them that it was part of an extortion scheme. Daphne Joy essentially confirmed that the video was authentic and part of his infamous “freak-offs”.

“It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse. Having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship. Seeing myself so lost is excruciating. I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there and tell her that wasn't love and she didn't need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this,” the statement read.

Read the full statement below:

Peeps react to Daphne Joy's statement

Daphne Joy’s statement sparked a wave of reactions in the comments.

Here are some of the comments:

makalalakam argued:

“But she supported Diddy in his trial, and now all of a sudden, she is a victim. She should’ve stood in solidarity with the other victims.”

_golosharay_ said:

“I actually believe her! Even Cassie herself did things she thought were right to make that man happy!! Manipulation is real, and sometimes when you don't love yourself, you do things to please people.”

annjesca remarked:

“Everyone always wants to claim victim when they’re caught.”

olufumi82 argued:

“Once someone invites another person into the bedroom, it is not about love from either side. 🙃”

Peeps reacted to Daphne Joy's statement. Image: daphnejoy

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo opens up about meeting Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo shared details of his friendship with the disgraced American mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Dhlomo's comments came after an explosive Netflix documentary, executive-produced by Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent, which premiered on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News