On Friday, 5 December 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo shared details of his friendship with the disgraced American mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dhlomo's comments came after an explosive Netflix documentary, executive-produced by Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent, which premiered on Tuesday, 2 December 2025

In one of his responses, Dhlomo also set the record straight regarding his interactions with Diddy

Seasoned radio and television host Sizwe Dhlomo opened up about meeting the disgraced American hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. He even shared details of their online friendship while interacting with fans on X (Twitter).

Diddy has been the topic of discussion both online and offline after an explosive documentary executive-produced by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

Three days after the first episode of the Netflix docuseries aired, social media user @mnxulwa_sihle asked Sizwe Dhlomo if he had ever met Diddy. The post was captioned:

“Sizwe, did you ever meet Puff Diddy?”

Sizwe Dhlomo candidly answered that he had met Diddy. The post was captioned:

“lol! Yes…”

Another social media user, @sexy_sacrifices, asked Sizwe to clarify whether he had met Diddy in person. The post was captioned:

“Shook his hand and everything?”

Sizwe Dhlomo confirmed that he had met Combs in person and had even attended one of his parties in Denmark. The post was captioned:

“🤣😂🤣 Even went to one of his parties! At a place called NASA in Copenhagen.”

Another social media user, @MofgReal, recounted how Sizwe Dhlomo sung Diddy’s praises back in the day. The post was captioned:

“Yeah, and I remember you tweeted back then that he's a cool dude.”

Dhlomo disclosed that his relationship with Diddy went beyond that, and that they would tweet back and forth. The post was captioned:

“Yuuuup! Sometimes we’d even tweet back & forth.”

When social media user @mn_terror asked why he and Diddy had stopped tweeting back and forth, Sizwe Dhlomo responded:

“lol! Twitter changed & he stopped tweeting.”

Sizwe Dhlomo confirmed that he had also met Diddy’s nemesis, 50 Cent, and American billionaire hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

After Sizwe confirmed that he had met and partied with Diddy, social media user @kallidlaarnie joked that if he were Dhlomo, he wouldn’t have confirmed having a relationship with Diddy even if Batman interrogated him. The post was captioned:

“Not even Batman would have gotten this info out of me. Respect for confessing, bro. I hope 50 didn't add you to the doccie. 🤣🤣”

Dhlomo clarified that he did not meet Diddy in his personal capacity, but rather in his capacity as an MTV presenter. The post was captioned:

“It’s because you’re a kid. People that used to watch my shows on MTV know all this. 🤷🏽‍♂️”

DJ Fresh roasted for attending Diddy party

While Sizwe Dhlomo interacted with his fans after confirming his meeting and partying with Diddy, another equally famous radio personality faced roasting after an old picture of him partying with the disgraced American hip-hop mogul resurfaced.

Briefly News reported that DJ Fresh faced intense criticism on social media after several posts surfaced online, showing him attending a party hosted by Diddy.

This comes after the documentary highlighting Diddy's dark past premiered, and online users wasted no time in commenting on DJ Fresh's posts.

