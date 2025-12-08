South African multi-award-winning singer Sjava recently announced the release of his upcoming album, INkanyezi NeZinkanyezi

The popular star revealed that he will drop the album in January 2026 on his social media page

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the album release

Sjava confirmed the release date for his upcoming album. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava's fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning singer and rapper excitedly announced the release date of his upcoming album, INkanyezi NeZinkanyezi.

On Sunday, 7 December 2025, the former Zone 14 actor, who was considered for a Grammy Award, announced on his social media page that he will be releasing the album on 30 January 2026, and his fans and followers can pre-save it on their playlist.

He wrote:

"INkanyezi NeZinkanyezi. The Album Out on 30 January 2026. Pre-add / Pre-Save LINK IN BIO."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sjava's album announcement

Shortly after the star shared the announcement on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

theenororo questioned:

"Any significance to 30 January? The 1st Inkanyezi EP was also released on 30 Jan."

donrhuzu said:

"What you did on Mdumise (Live) cannot be undone."

u_ziphe wrote:

"Thank you Grootman Sjava for you, may the Lord bless you because you always bless us."

khayakazibentswana stated:

"2026 blessing🙏🏿❤️we are counting down."

Fans can't wait to listen to Sjava's new album. Image: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sjava?

You might have seen his face on the screens and not recognised him. Sjava's real name is Jabulani Hadebe. The artist bears one of the Hadebe clan names. Most people refer to him as Sjava Ka Mnisi.

He is one of the most famous artists in South Africa. He is also an actor. He has been featured in some of the most popular TV shows like Generations, Soul City, 7 De Laan, and Zone 14. Apart from acting, he has also released hits that performed perfectly well and won him big awards.

Why Sjava is not in a committed relationship

Meanwhile, in April 2024, Briefly News previously reported that the award-winning singer and actor was a guest on a YouTube podcast that discussed love and relationships. A popular news and gossip page shared a clip from that interview on X, and it raised a few eyebrows.

The Umbayimbayi musician admitted that he fears falling in love with a woman, saying love is dangerous. Sjava would end a relationship if he got too attached to a partner.

"For me, love is dangerous. I am scared of it. A lot of times I run away. If I can see that I am falling way too deep for this woman, I end things."

In his record-breaking album Umqhele, Sjava describes his love life in the song Confession. In it, he says, "I am scared of loving you the way you love me." In the interview, he referenced the song and said he was not joking when he wrote those lyrics.

Source: Briefly News