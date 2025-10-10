Multi-award-winning musician Sjava could add a Grammy to his growing list of accolades

Taking to Instagram, the muso penned a powerful message of making meaningful music

Mzansi applauded the star, and they gave him flowers for creating the masterpiece of an album

Sjava's Inkanyezi Live could win a Grammy. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The multi-award-winning musician Sjava is also one of the local stars part of the Grammy for your consideration list. If things go his way, he could add a Grammy to his growing list of accolades.

On Instagram on 9 October 2025, the Confession hitmaker penned a powerful message to his supporters, reminding them that he makes meaningful music, worthy of global success.

If that is not all, Sjava is also part of the voting board, cementing his name on the global stage. In 2023, Sjava revealed his dream of winning a Grammy.

"For Your Consideration. I make music from the heart for the people and the culture. As a Grammy Voting Member, I’m very honoured to be among storytellers who inspire."

Check out Sjava's cool post below:

Music lovers applauded the star, giving him kudos for a job well done. Below are some of the reactions.

Lerato Licious said:

"We are going to the Grammys."

Sastii_sa shared:

"That is how it is done."

Thalente Makhathini_ gushed:

"Your hard work is paying off. Well done."

_indomitablespirit stated:

"From your mouth to God's ears."

Nelisiwe Mwase stated:

"I am not surprised."

Modiegi_ wrote:

"I know God works in mysterious ways. I know God. Ngoba ubaba elungile. Futhi ehlale emuhle."

siyamillionair was curious:

"Congratulations, it was definitely written in the stars," But he further asked, "Can you please elaborate what this means, because I remember someone saying you are part of the committee of people that decided who gets considered/ nominated or wins the award, what’s happening?"

Is Sjava a rapper?

A person asked Sjava whether he is a rapper or a singer. Sjava, who was featured on the list of the most-streamed South African rappers on SA Spotify each year from 2018, gave a scathing clap back at the fan.

This came after rappers Nasty C and Blxckie occupied the top spot of the list, with Sjava dominating the years 2023 and 2024.

Responding to the said fan, Sjava replied and said, “Ngikhathele yilombuzo njengamanje ngise Rosebank 199 Oxford Road woza sizolwa once. (I’m tired of this question. I’m in Rosebank, 199 Oxford Road right now — come, let’s fight one time.)”

Sjava has bagged a Grammy Consideration for his album 'Inkanyezi Live.' Image: Sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava has heartfelt moment with Stunna

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sjava posted a powerful backstage moment at the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends with SA rapper Kwesta and Amapiano singer Young Stunna. The muso relayed a powerful message of respecting the young and old, saying both artists deserve equal respect.

In both photos, Sjava listened to what the hip hop hitmaker and the Amapiano singer had to say. "When the OGs speak, you listen. When the Kids speak, you listen," he wrote.

Fans were impressed by Sjava's ability to respect both the young and the old, while remaining humble.

Source: Briefly News