Hailing from Bergville, Sjava announced that he is gunning for one Grammy Award nomination

The star shared a clip on Instagram mentioning that he is gunning for the Best African Music performance for his latest album, Isibuko

South Africans rallied behind the superstar after he announced that he submitted his Isibuko album for a Grammy Award consideration

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Sjava announced that he is seeking the Best African Music Performance Grammy Award nomination. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

South African musician Sjava has been making big boss moves. The star recently shared that he is gunning for one of the world's biggest awards, which is the Grammy Awards.

Sjava enters his Isibuko album for the Grammy Awards

Just days after being crowned the Red Bull Sound Clash 2023 SA winner, Sjava has also announced that he has submitted his music for the Grammy Awards 2024.

The Before hitmaker shared on his Instagram timeline a clip with details about him gunning for the Best African Music Performance for his album Isibuko, which also topped the music charts and got nominated 5 times for the SAMAs this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Take a look at the clip here:

Fans salute Sjava for submitting his music for the Grammy Awards

Shortly after Sjava shared the news on Instagram, his celebrity friends and fans flooded the comment section and showered him with heartfelt and congratulatory messages:

mnqobi_yazo applauded him:

"yebo webhuti."

gugu_lonke shared:

"How do We Vote Bandla . This album carried me this year… had a personal favourite for every single season I had Kulonyaka."

akhonaexcellent praised Sjava:

"For an independent artist, this is a game changer in SA. Bra Hugh did it, so can you".

iyanda_lwazi congratulated him:

" Congratulations Nkabi Well Deserving."

shane_ojordanofficial praised:

"The best ever."

nokuthula_prettynox said:

"Well deserved."

zingah_lotj responded:

"Definitely deserving!"

Sjava celebrates career milestone after Isibuko album reaches over 40 million streams

Briefly News recently reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters.

The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones, with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023. Sjava's distinctive blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop resonate with global audiences, earning him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News