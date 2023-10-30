Sjava and Focalistic battled it out in an epic music showdown in Pretoria

The two giants battled it out at the Red Bull Sound Clash 2023 at the SunBet Arena

Sjava reigned supreme and defeated the amapiano star Focalistic, winning the first SA Sound Clash gold belt

Sjava won the first Red Bull Sound Clash SA. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Sjava sure did put Inkabi Zezwe on top. The star battled it out on stage with amapiano star Focalistic.

Sjava wins the Red Bull Sound Clash 2023

The moment has come as Focalistic and Sjava battled it out on stage for the first-ever South African Red Bull Sound Clash 2023, which took place on Saturday, 28 October 2023, at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Comedian Mpho Popps hosted the showdown.

The Amafu hitmaker won the showdown and defeated the Pitori star Focalistic, and the star shared the good news on Instagram. He posted a series of pictures and captioned them:

"Team Sjava came, they nailed their performance and beat Team Focalistic ko Pitori. Congrats to @sjava_atm on taking the Red Bull SoundClash 2023 title.

Fans salute Sjava

Before the music showdown, Sjava gave Focalistic a stern Spitori warning ahead of their Redbull Sound Clash. When the singer was announced as the champion, fans congratulated the star and wrote a heartfelt message in the comment section:

smokeymirror_ said:

"Yesterday was too goooooood! @sjava_atm uyindlalifa for real, my brada!

stunna_daughter wrote:

"Sjava's surprise acts??? Fireee."

boitumelo_mosala replied:

"Sjava is a God and definitely the only Zulu man that matters."

umhlengii_thabethe responded:

"Of course, NKABI’s are up!"

chumisamatoti replied:

"He outdid himself with Mgarimbe."

stunna_daughter said:

"What a lovely experience."

palesatsibane wrote:

"Surprising us with Mgarimbe was the best."

Sjava celebrates career milestone

Briefly News recently reported that Sjava gained over a million followers on Spotify and celebrated the milestone with his supporters. The singer's latest album, Isibuko, has achieved monumental milestones on its own, with over 40 million streams since its release in January 2023.

The publication also revealed Sjava's inspirational throwback photo with Inkabi Zezwe band member Big Zulu, which had Mzansi in stitches.

