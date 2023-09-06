Sjava and Focalistic are about to go head-to-head at the upcoming Redbull Sound Clash on 28 October

The clash has already built enough buzz from the industry and Sjava took out his Piroti alter ego to throw shade at Focalistic

Sjava and Focalistic will get to showcase their music and stage presence, hoping to come out victorious

Sjava says Focalistic is taking chances if he thinks he can compete with him at the Redbull Sound Clash. Images: sjava_atm, focalistic

Sjava gave Focalistic a Spitori warning ahead of their Redbull Sound Clash and the streets are going crazy. The musicians are set to show off their impressive musical skills and perform for their fans, hoping to win the clash and represent their camps.

The Redbull Clash is scheduled for 28 October and has garnered a significant buzz throughout the country.

Sjava and Focalistic warns Focalistic in Spitori

Sjava is a month away from showcasing his lyrical and performative skills at the Redbull Sound Class and felt the need to intimidate his competitor Focalistic in a language he'll understand.

The Umama rapper shared a video on his Instagram page speaking Spitori and warning Foca of what he is getting himself into by going against him.

"Batho batlo go tshegisa mo lefatsheng. People called my expensive phone talking about Foca, president ya straata but I don't know him. I'd never call you a man, you're a boy."

Mzansi is shaken by Sjava's Spitori

Fans couldn't believe their ears hearing their favourite Nkabi effortlessly speaking Spitori, with his Zulu supporters joining in on the fun:

somizi said:

"Ok I thought I knew u well. Wow!"

sjava_atm added:

"Ngizomnyisa!"

refilwemodiselle responded:

"It’s the Sesotho that I’m loving, hauweng!"

sanele_g_mtetwa posted:

"Please don't ever Speak Zulu again. Uwugubha kamnandy umthwarelo."

clementmaosa commented:

"'Le tšea Machance'."

bravoleroux admitted:

"Andikuva uthini but ndivumelana nawe."

londie_london_official said:

"Haiboh where is Sjava & who is this?!"

ziwathegreat joked:

"Ga ke kuzwa kantle nna nkabi yami kodwa ke vumelana liwena!"

indabakabani reacted:

"KE TSONA!!"

jrafrika said:

"Haaaaa ke vaya lwena Javas!!"

tsitsichiumya posted:

"Eh banna nkabi ate TING pap today mos."

reasonhd_ commented:

"'Le tsiya machansiiii!!!'"

redbullza added:

"Focalistic, come this side!"

