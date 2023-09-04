Sjava and Big Zulu shared a throwback picture of themselves and threw fans into a frenzy

The duo, formerly known as Ikabi Zezwe, appear to go way back after revealing a photo together in their younger days

Fans went crazy over the rappers' photos, saying that the duo had a major glow-up

Inkabi Zezwe, Sjava and Big Zulu shared a throwback photo from their younger days and ignited nostalgia among social media users. Images: bigzulu_sa, sjava_atm

Sjava recently shared a throwback photo with his bandmate, Big Zulu and had social media going crazy. The rappers go way back and took to Twitter to share how far they've come in their respective careers. Fans trolled the rappers over their memory, saying that they were still hungry back in the day.

Sjava shares throwback picture with Big Zulu

Taking to Twitter, posted an old picture of himself and Big Zulu in their younger days. The rappers posed beside popular producer, Ruff, showing just how far back their relationship goes.

"Back in the day Inkabi zezwe."

Fans stan Sjava and Big Zulu's throwback photo

Fans went crazy over the duo's throwback and jokingly trolled them while making comparisons to how they look now:

Victorworldwid3 posted:

"Ngathi nisuka kude noBig Zulu."

SilindokuhleKu3 said:

"If time and patience were a person..."

ego_xander responded:

"Whoever told Big Zulu to eat a lot of pap is a real one!"

sicebiii commented:

"Inkabi zezwe lite."

LADYKblu posted:

"Trust the process."

Kholo_afriken added:

"You'll be thinking that the duo started few months ago kantii hayii they've been doing it."

Ashseraka2 joked:

"Beni shayela ama tekisi lana bafo?"

Uniqkidio said:

"Dala Nazana Bafana Bam’ Le Industry Inganishintshi Sizwe Sebath’ Niyalwa Nizobe Nisisanganela."

Gcinumzi_G commented:

"Please recreate this picture."

NyandiKhaphathe responded:

"Big Zulu been in the game, so too are inkabi zezwe!"

mazwi01 posted:

"Nipuma kude!"

