How to apply to become one of the four sons of Brutus on The Queen

Are you a fan of Mzansi Magic’s The Queen? Well, now you have the chance to be part of the popular local show as one of the four sons of Brutus. You are only an application away from joining the stellar cast. Who can apply and how? This article has everything you need to know.

The Queen on Mzansi Magic is a household show across South Africa, and Ferguson Films is giving you the opportunity to be on it. The production company is searching for four enthusiastic, versatile and talented young men. They must fit the profile of being the sons of Brutus on The Queen.

The four sons of Brutus on The Queen

Ferguson Films is looking for four talented actors to fill the roles of the four sons of Brutus on The Queen series. They will include Nqobizitha, Nkosiyabo, Mlungisi, and Cebo’elihle Khoza. Each character has a unique personality and temperament that must be captured in the audition tape.

The four sons of Brutus are Xhosa and fluent in KwaZulu-Natal Zulu, and the applicants must have proficiency in the languages. Here is a look at each of the characters that will soon be part of The Queen cast.

Cebo’elihle Khoza

Cebo’elihle is a young man in his early 20s. He is a peacemaker in the chaotic Khoza household. He speaks words of wisdom beyond his years and is not ruled by emotions. Cebo’elihle does not talk a lot but only when it is necessary.

Mlungisi Khoza

Mlungisi is in his late 20s and a rebel among the boys. He thinks he has the solutions to every problem, and his methods involve fists and a gun. Mlungisi is often overlooked and is always fighting to be seen.

Nkosiyabo Khoza

Ngosiyabo is aged 21 and Brutus Khoza’s lastborn son. He is the heir and his father’s favourite. As a spoilt young man, he loves the good things in life, leads a flashy lifestyle, and is not interested in working hard. Ladies like Nkosi, and he often gets in trouble.

Ngobizitha Khoza

Ngobi is the first-born son and is in his mid-30s. He is the black sheep in the Brutus household who is always misunderstood. This has made him defensive as he feels his rightful place in the family has been taken away. He unknowingly behaves like his dad Brutus, often wearing his signature clothes and talking like him.

How to apply to join The Queen cast

The audition process is straightforward, and anyone who believes in their acting skills will nail it. To get it right, you have to understand each character well. Knowing their age, temperament, and personality will help you choose the one that you are most compatible with. Ferguson Films provided detailed pdf documents with the bios and scripts of each of the characters.

Ensure you prepare for the role with someone. If you have confidence in your performance, record yourself using the scripts provided. The background lighting and camera angle should be perfect for excellent quality capture.

After you are done taping the audition, send it to casting@fergusonfilms.co.za. Sit back and wait for feedback from Ferguson films. You have until 22nd January 2022 to make your submission.

If you are not sure how to tape the audition, The Queen’s casting director, Sedii Matsunyane, has valuable tips for you. Go through the clip to gain more insight on how to create a winning audition tape.

Good luck to all the applicants eyeing to join The Queen cast as the four sons of Brutus Khoza. If you are yet to submit your application, hurry before the 22nd January deadline. Ensure you do it right to stand out!

