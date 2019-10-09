Shannon Esra: age, husband, parents, education, TV shows, movies, and Instagram

Most of us might recognize the talented actress Shannon Esra as the character Sandra Stein from the favourite television show, The Queen. Many people have the assumption that they know her because she graces television screens frequently. However, this is not true since so many people do not know about the character Sandra Stein. What details do you know about this ruthless actress Sandra Stein in the local drama The Queen?

Can you tell me if this gorgeous actress is married? If so, do you know when she was born and what other films she has made appearances in? Here is an opportunity for you to learn more about this legendary actress Shannon Esra.

Shannon Esra's profile summary

Full Name: Shannon Esrechowitz

female Date of Birth: 1st of February, 1984

1st of February, 1984 Shannon Esra's age: 37 years old (AS of 2021)

37 years old (AS of 2021) Star sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Nationality : South African

: South African Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Profession: Actress and singer

Actress and singer Shannon Esra's Instagram account: @shannonesra_official

@shannonesra_official Shannon Esra's Twitter account: @ShannonEsra

Shannon Esra's biography

How old is Shannon Esra? She was born on the 1st of February in 1984. Her birth name is Shannon Esrechowitz. As of 2021, Shannon Esra is 37 years old. Unfortunately, no information is known about her parents now. Esrechowitz ventured into the film industry at a very tender age.

She had her first acting role when she was four years old. The role entailed the beauty narrating a nursery school Purim concert. The act opened up more opportunities for her because, as the beautiful actress grew, she got roles for doing various parts.

One of these roles was Elvis Presley, which she had to do at a local talent contest. When Esra turned sixteen, she made her film debut after acquiring a role to play Siri in the prominent film I dreamed of Africa, alongside Kim Basinger. Despite her breakthrough in the film industry, Shannon did not fail to complete her education. In 2003, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Dramatic Arts at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Esrechowitz stayed in America for five-and-a-half years, from 2009 to 2015. After all, however, she returned to South Africa. She then made a comeback to Isidingo, where she played the role of Angelique. This was a different character compared to her former one. Esra, nonetheless, made her debut in 2015.

Shannon Esra's career

Esra has performed in many movies and television shows. When asked about what attracted her to acting, she replied:

I love people, and I’m incredibly fascinated by the mechanics of the human condition, human behaviour, and the choices we make in all kinds of situations... I also love playing pretend, and with my job, which I love, I get to be a child every day.

Shannon Esra's movies and TV shows

The television credits of Esrechowitz entail the leading role of Caz O'Donough in the M-Net drama series titled Snitch. Esra has also featured in the popular SABC3 drama series known as Hard Copy. In this series, the 35-year-old plays the character role of the hard-edged journalist Kim Smollen. She is the leading credited cast member in the second and third season of this series.

Esrechowitz has also starred in an International science fiction mini-series known as The Triangle. In this mini-series, the gorgeous singer and actress plays the role of an embittered and estranged ex-wife of Eric Stoltz. Another film that this 35-year-old South African actress has featured in is the rugby feature film by Darryl James Roodt titled Number Ten. In this film, Esra plays the role of Katie. One exciting thing that most people probably never knew about this singer is the fact that she has featured in a Bollywood movie.

In 2007, Esrechowitz acquired a starring role of one of the six heroines in a Bollywood film titled Salam-E-Ishq. Esrechowitz made history with her performance since she was the first Caucasian female to acquire a leading role in a Bollywood film.

Shannon has also performed as Neets in the theatre production of Dorothy Ann Gould titled Japes. For her impeccable portrayal, Esrechowitz was awarded a Fleur du Cup nomination. In addition, she was awarded The Naledi for Best Performance by a Newcomer/Breakthrough (Female).

Other films done by the actress include The Gamechangers, Wild at Heart, 2ND Take, and Life Is Wild.

Shannon Esra in Isidingo and The Queen

Is Shannon Esra a lawyer in real life? No, she is not. Nonetheless, she is famous due to her portrayal of the ruthless lawyer Sandra Stein in the local drama show The Queen. Sandra Stein is a character who is very busy and among the bad-ass lawyers in the country. She represents Thabiso.

Esrechowitz plays this character so well and has left most of her fans with the belief that she comes from a family of lawyers. Others are convinced that she is indeed a lawyer. In the local drama Isidingo, Esrechowitz plays the character of the misguided and self-mutilating girlfriend of Kyle.

Is Shannon Esra married?

It is hard to answer this question because this actress has not revealed whether she is single, dating, or married. However, if she is, she would have done a great job keeping her dating and marriage life under the wraps.

It is undeniable that Shannon Esra is a very talented and versatile actress. Esrechowitz has contributed so much to the South African film industry. She has showcased the potential of the South African film industry, even in India. Esrechowitz has acquired so many fans over time due to her impressive performances, and her supporters cannot wait to see what movie she will feature in next.

