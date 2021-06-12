Emily Trebek's age, partner, parents, profile, what does she do?

Celebrities are often under the scope of the media. This means that they normally do not get to live their personal lives in private. It also means that those close to them also become famous by association. This has been the case for Emily Trebek, who is the daughter of Alex Trebek, a Canadian-American game show host and media personality. She became famous because of her father. Find out about her age, parents, career and other interesting details here.

Emily is a real estate salesperson and entrepreneur popularly known as Alexander Trebek's daughter, a renowned television personality and game show host. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

So, who is Emily Trebek? As one of the children of the famous game show host, she has attracted the attention of many of her father’s fans. Here is everything you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Name: Emily Trebek

Emily Trebek Year of birth: 1993

1993 Emily Trebek's age : 28 as of 2021

: 28 as of 2021 Gender: Female

Female Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Mother: Jean Currivan Trebek

Jean Currivan Trebek Father: George Alexander Trebek

George Alexander Trebek Siblings: Mathew and Nick

Mathew and Nick Marital status: In a relationship

In a relationship Emily Trebek's height: 5’ 7” (1.70 metres)

5’ 7” (1.70 metres) Weight: 60 kg (132 pounds)

60 kg (132 pounds) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Emily Trebek's biography

How old is Emily Trebek? Although her exact birthday is not known, she was born in 1993 in Los Angeles, California, USA, to George Alexander and Jean Currivan Trebek. She was raised alongside her brother Mathew. She also has a step-sister called Nick. As of 2021, she will be turning 28.

Emily Trebek's parents

George Alexander and Emily Trebek. Photo: @Jeopardy

Source: Twitter

Her father, born on July 22, 1940, was a game show host and television personality. He hosted the syndicated game show Jeopardy! for 13 seasons from 1984 to 2020. He also hosted several other game shows, including The Wizard of Odds, Double dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration, and Tell the Truth.

Alex also made several appearances in films in which he usually played himself. Unfortunately, he passed away on November 8, 2020, after over 18 months of fighting pancreatic cancer. Emily Trebek's mother is a former real estate agent.

Education

She did her schooling in Campbell, California. Since she came from an acting family, she chose not to get into film. Instead, she got into architecture which had been her dream. She entered Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated in 2015 with a degree in architecture and design. She later decided to get into real estate.

Emily Trebek's husband

Is Emily Trebek married? No, she does not have a husband yet. But sources reveal that she has been dating an unnamed guy since college. According to her Facebook friends, Emily Trebek's boyfriend is called Allan.

Emily Trebek's realtor career

Emily and her family at the 38th Annual Daytime Entertainment Emmy Awards held at the Las Vegas Hilton on June 19, 2011, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

What does Emily Trebek do? Although she studied architecture and design, which had been her long time dream, she decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps and got into real estate. She nevertheless runs an interior design studio called E&S Interiors located in Los Angeles, California.

As for her real estate career, she has had millions of dollars worth of projects, including a $1.5 million home in Culver City and a $1 million house in West Hollywood. Emily Trebek has not disclosed her exact net worth.

Having gained popularity for being her father’s daughter, Emily Trebek has followed her own direction and has made a solid career as a real estate agent. She is an inspiration to the upcoming entrepreneurs, and we wish her all the best in her endeavours.

