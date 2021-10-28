The journey to success has never been easy. You will have to go through ups and many downs before getting to where you want to be. Such is the case of most actresses in Hollywood. To become an actress, one upcoming Hollywood star, Breanne Hill, had to drop out of the university and make the bold decision to pursue an acting career. She also had to travel miles away from her home to make this happen. Check out her bio.

Breanne Hill is one of the upcoming new talents in Hollywood. She has already shared the stage with veterans like Dwayne Johnson, which is why she is someone to watch closely and keenly. Here is everything there is to know about this upcoming star.

Breanne Hill's profile summary

Nickname: Bre

Bre Date of birth: 10th March 1990

10th March 1990 Place of birth: New Hampshire, New England

New Hampshire, New England Breanne Hill's age: 31 years

31 years Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Education: North Salem Elementary School, Salem High School, Boston University

North Salem Elementary School, Salem High School, Boston University Profession: Actress

Actress Breanne Hill's parents: Joyce and Thomas Parhiala

Joyce and Thomas Parhiala Brother: TJ

TJ Relationship status: Married

Married Breanne Hill's height: 5'5" (1.65 m)

5'5" (1.65 m) Weight: 55 kgs

55 kgs Hair color: Blonde

Blonde Eye color: Light green

Light green Instagram: breanneparhiala

Breanne Hill's bio

The American actress was born on 10th March 1990 in New Hampshire, New England, to Joyce and Thomas Parhiala. She is currently 31 years old. She has a younger brother who goes by the name TJ.

Breanne attended North Salem Elementary School and later joined Salem High School. After graduating in 2008, the beauty enrolled at Boston University. However, she would not finish her studies because she dropped out to pursue an acting career.

However, before dropping out, Parhiala made a name for herself in field events. She competed for the Terriers' division 1 track and field team.

What ethnicity is Breanne Hill?

She is of mixed ethnicity since her father is of Finnish ancestry while her mother is of French descent.

Body measurements

What is Breanne Hill's weight secret? Thanks to her physique, this is one of the commonly asked questions about this celebrity's body measurements.

She weighs around 55kgs and has maintained this weight through proper dieting, as seen from her Instagram posts. She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall, and has blonde hair and light green eyes.

Career

As mentioned earlier, Parhiala dropped out to test the waters in the acting scene. However, she was serious about making it in Hollywood, and so she sought the best training. Luckily for her, all her hard work paid off.

Her first role was of the character Jennie Miller in the 2012 movie Decision Time. She nailed this character, and in the following year, she was lucky to bag a role in Criminal Minds. However, her breakthrough role came in 2015 when she played the role of the character Sapphire in the drama movie Rehearsal.

A year after her debut, she starred in the blockbuster San Andreas as Larissa and then joined the TV series Frontier cast in 2016. Other blockbusters in Breanne Hill's movie list include the horror film Incarnate and the sci-fi monster movie Rampage.

Breanne Hill's TV shows also include the TV program Noches con Plataito. She happens to have worked on so many of Brad Peyton's projects. Brad Peyton is a prominent Canadian director, writer, and producer, famous for San Andreas and Rampage films.

He was once rumored to be Breanne Hill's boyfriend after the two were spotted gracing an event together. Besides acting, Parhiala has also featured in commercials for Nickelodeon, Target, Pepsi, and many more.

Is Breanne Hill Married?

Fans were excited to wake up and find Breanne Hill's wedding photos gracing her Instagram. In one of the posts, she wished her partner a happy anniversary, leaving many with more questions than answers about her marriage.

Yes, the actress is off the market. She revealed in one of the posts that she tied the knot on 16th October 2021. She has been in a long-term relationship with her now-husband for a long time based on the cute photos she posts of the two on her Instagram.

Although she is yet to tag him, we know from one of her posts that he is a firefighter.

Breanne Hill, also known as Breanne Parhiala, is a talented upcoming actress known for starring in projects like Frontier, Rehearsal, and San Andreas. She recently walked down the aisle to marry her long-time boyfriend.

