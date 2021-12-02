Over the years, we have seen many TV talk show hosts emerge. We have seen Jerry Springer, Jenny Jones, Oprah Winfrey, Maury Povich, and Ricki Lake. However, no one tops Sally Jessy Raphael. She has decades of broadcasting experience and is held with a varying degree of respectability. Please get to know more about her here.

Sally Jessy Raphael is a prominent talk show host who is best known for hosting The Sally Jessy Show for decades. Photo: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Sally is a famous talk show host best known for her talk show going by her name. Her show covered various topics, including paternity tests, deadbeat dads, and child support battles. Read on to discover her story.

Sally Jessy Raphael's profile summary

Date of birth: 25 February 1935

25 February 1935 Place of birth: Easton, Pennsylvania

Easton, Pennsylvania Sally Jessy's age: 86 years in 2021

86 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Profession: Actress, Talk Show Host, Film Producer, Journalist

Actress, Talk Show Host, Film Producer, Journalist Education: Easton Area High School

Easton Area High School Spouses: Andrew Vladimir (1953- divorced 1958), Karl Soderlund (1962- died 2020)

Andrew Vladimir (1953- divorced 1958), Karl Soderlund (1962- died 2020) Father: Jessy Lowenthal

Jessy Lowenthal Mother: Dede

Dede Brother: Steven Lowenthal

Steven Lowenthal Children: 3: Jason, Allison (deceased), and Andrea

3: Jason, Allison (deceased), and Andrea Grandchildren: Max and Kyle

Max and Kyle Nationality: American

American Height: 1.57 m

1.57 m Net worth: $40 million

Sally Jessy Raphael's bio

Sally Jessy Raphael is a woman of many hats. She is an actress, producer, and talk show host best known for hosting a talk show by her name. Photo: Jim Lord/Getty Images

Most of Sally Jessy's profiles describe her as a legendary actress, producer, and talk show host with decades of experience in broadcasting. She is best known for hosting a talk show by her name. Here is what you should know about her.

How old is Sally Raphael?

She was born on 25 February 1935 in Easton, Pennsylvania, and is currently 86 years old. Her mother, Dede, was an artist, while her father Lowenthal was a famous broker who dabbled in everything, including rum and real estate.

She was raised comfortably in Scarsdale, N.Y., alongside her brother Steven who has worked as a writer for ABC radio network news. The family would make frequent trips to San Juan.

Unfortunately, everything changed when her father had heart problems, and he could no longer fend for them. He passed away in 1963, and her mother passed away in 1978.

Career

Sally Jessy Raphael Sally always dreamt of a radio career since her childhood and so she pursued a degree in broadcasting from Columbia University. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Sally always dreamt of a radio career since her childhood. She scored her first show business job at six when she starred on the NBC radio show Quiz Kids.

She pursued a degree in broadcasting from Columbia University. After graduating in 1955, she moved to San Juan with her new husband, Andrew Vladimir.

Soon after, she made her debut in radio after landing a role in San Juan radio station WHOA for the 6–9 am shift. After that, she bounced from station to station in Puerto Rico before moving to the United States after separating from Andrew.

She settled in Miami with her second husband, Karl Soderlund, who later became her manager. Karl set a political radio show for her in Washington, D.C. However, when she went on air, she decided to take the show's direction differently.

It was there that she started the Sally Jessy Raphael Show. It debuted as a radio call-in advice show, and it quickly gained popularity, drawing in thousands of listeners.

Was the Sally show real?

Sally Jessy Raphael's show covered various life issues and she hosted over 10, 000 guests before the show was cancelled. Photo: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It was a syndicated tabloid talk show covering real-life issues. Sally Jessy's guest list included Sylvester Stallone, Amy Goodman, Carol Burnett, Adam Rich, Dana Plato, Sandra Dee, and Jonathan Lewandowski Jaxson. She revealed having over10,000 guests on her show.

What is Sally Jessy Raphael's net worth?

Sally used to earn pretty well from her career. In September 1993, she signed a contract with Multimedia Inc. and earned $25 million in five years. Her net worth in 2021 is $40 million.

When did Sally Jessy Raphael go off air?

It ended in 2002 after airing nearly 4000 of Sally Jessy's episodes. In an interview with DailyMailTV, the TV host revealed she believed her show was cancelled because she revealed she had cancer.

Sally Jessy's red glasses

Sally Jessy Raphael is famous for her signature red glasses. She has a collection of over 200 eyeglasses in her signature color. Photo: Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Raphael is best known for her signature red glasses. She revealed that over the years, she amassed more than 200 eyeglasses in her signature color. She is also known for always being glammed, reducing the number of Sally Jessy wearing no makeup.

Sally Jessy Raphael's family

Raphael had two daughters with Andrew Vladimir, Allison and Andrea. She also has a foster son Jason (J.J.) Soderlund and two grandchildren Max and Kyle.

One of the most tragic incidents in Jessy's life was in 1992 when she was faced with the news that would redefine her life forever. On 12 January 1992, at 1.30 am, police officers informed her of her teenage son's car accident.

The rescue team had found Sally Jessy Raphael's son and his two friends in a car wreck at the bottom of a ravine close to their Montrose family home. J.J. was in a coma for six days, but he later recovered.

What happened to Sally Jessy's daughter?

Sally Jessy Raphael lost her daughter in 1992 barely three weeks after her son's near death experience. She was found dead at her mother's inn at the Issa Stover House. Photo: Andrew Toth/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The joy of her son's recovery was short-lived because barely three weeks after the incident, the actress was informed of her daughter's death. Allison had been found dead at her mother's inn at the Issa Stover House.

Initially, her death was linked to a drug overdose from pain pills she had been given for her back pain. However, the autopsy results were deemed inconclusive, and her death was ruled natural due to lack of foul play.

When did Sally Jessy Raphael come out?

Raphael revealed she consciously courts her gay fans as she only sees people. This attitude is one reason why she has a huge gay fan base.

Where is Sally Jessy Raphael today?

Sally Jessy Raphael has been spending more time with her grand kids following her husband's tragic death in early August 2020. Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After her show got cancelled, Jessy spent most of her time caring for her husband, Soderlund, who was living with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away at 90 years old in early August 2020. She is currently spending most of her time with her grandchildren.

Sally Jessy Raphael was a host of one of the most-watched talk shows going by her name. Although it was cancelled in 2002, she remains an inspiration to people hopeful of venturing into the broadcasting industry.

