What is Maury Povich’s net worth? Povich is a legendary TV host popularly known for Maury, a paternity test show. Aside from hosting the tabloid talk show, he is a producer and actor. His career stretches back to the early 1960s, meaning that he has achieved more than anyone could imagine.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maury Povich attends the 2016 Alzheimer's Association's "A Night At Sardi's" at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 9, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Maury is not a new name in the world of journalism. He has hosted several notable talk shows over the years, making a name for himself. In the process, he has made a decent fortune doing what he loves most. Here is everything you need to know regarding his wealth, personal life, and career.

Maury Povich’s profile summary

Real name: Maurice Richard Povich

Maurice Richard Povich Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 17th January 1939

17th January 1939 Age: 82 years old (as of 2021)

82 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Washington, District of Columbia, USA

Washington, District of Columbia, USA Current residence: Bigfork, Montana

Bigfork, Montana Nationality: American

American Religion: Jewish

Jewish Height in feet: 6' 1"

6' 1" Height in centimetres: 185

185 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Ethyl Friedman

Ethyl Friedman Father: Shirley Povich

Shirley Povich Siblings: David, Lyn

David, Lyn Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Connie Chung

Connie Chung Ex-wives: Phyllis Minkoff

Phyllis Minkoff Children: Matthew Jay, Susan Anne, Amy Povich

Matthew Jay, Susan Anne, Amy Povich School: Landon School, Potomac, MD

Landon School, Potomac, MD University: University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania Profession: Talk show host, actor, author

Talk show host, actor, author Net worth: $80 million

$80 million Salary: $14 million

$14 million Maury Povich’s Instagram: @officialmauryshow

@officialmauryshow Facebook: @mauryshow

@mauryshow Twitter: @TheMAURYShow

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Maury Povich’s biography

TV presenter Maury Povich visits Stars with host Michelle Collins at SiriusXM Studios on February 6, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Maurice Richard Povich hails from Washington, District of Columbia, USA. He comes from a prominent family. Interestingly, Shirley Povich was a legendary sports columnist and reporter for The Washington Post. Unfortunately, he passed away in June 1998.

On the other hand, his mother’s name is Ethyl Friedman. Unfortunately, she also passed on in April 2004.

Maury is the middle child in his family; he has one brother and one sister. The name of his older brother is David. Professionally, he is a lawyer. On the other hand, her younger sister Lyn is a journalist and author.

Educational background

He attended Landon School for his high school education. Later, he proceeded to the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a degree in journalism.

How old is Maury Povich?

Maury Povich's age is 82 years. He was born on 17th January 1939.

Career

Povich is an established television personality with an outstanding track record. He started in radio as a street reporter more than five decades ago. Due to his diligence and determination, he rose through different ranks within a short period.

He went on to cover news and host sports shows for various media stations, such as Fox Television, formerly WTTG-TV. The tabloid talk show host is also known for being the host of Panorama.

Povich also hosted A Current Affair, NBCUniversal’s popular talk show. The TV station was formerly known as Paramount.

Povich attends the Apex for Youth's 2017 Inspiration Awards gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 26, 2017, in New York City. Photo: CJ Rivera

Source: Getty Images

Currently, he is the host and executive producer of the Maury show, which first aired in 1991. It was formerly known as The Maury Povich Show. No doubt, it is among the most-watched TV shows globally.

The show is the inspiration behind the many Maury Povich's memes available online. For instance, the phrase "You are not the father" is widely used on various social media platforms to make memes.

Maury Povich's movies and TV shows

The TV host made his acting debut in 1986. So far, he has a total of five acting credits. They include:

The Imagemaker (1986) as Talk-Show Host

(1986) as Talk-Show Host Wings (1991) as Show Host

(1991) as Show Host How I Met Your Mother (2010) as Himself

(2010) as Himself Madea's Big Happy Family (2010) as Himself

(2010) as Himself Looking Forward (2010) as Himself

Is Maury Povich retired?

No. He is still the host and executive producer of his self-titled TV talk show. Despite his age, he has no plans of hanging his boots yet. In an interview with the New York Post, he said,

I’m 81, and as long as I feel good, and I do, I’m going to work.

Maury Povich’s net worth

The tabloid talk show host has a staggering net worth of $80 million as of 2021. He has primarily made this wealth by hosting various TV shows and acting. In addition, he is an author known for Current Affairs: A Life on the Edge (1991).

How much does Maury make per show?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 82-year-old receives a salary of $14 million annually hosting his show.

Who is Maury Povich's wife?

Maury Povich and Connie Chung attend the Apex for Youth's 2017 Inspiration Awards gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 26, 2017, in New York City. Photo: CJ Rivera

Source: Getty Images

He is married to Connie Chung. They have been a couple since 1984. Interestingly, Connie is also an accomplished American journalist. She is widely recognized for being an anchor and reporter for various notable American networks, such as CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, and CBS.

Previously, he was married to Phyllis Minkoff. They were together between 1962 and 1979.

Maury Povich's children

He has a total of three children. They are all adults, and some have families of their own. Does Maury Povich have a daughter? Yes. He is the father of two daughters and one adopted son.

Are Maury Povich's children adopted?

One of his children is adopted, while two are his biological children. Povich and Connie adopted Matthew Jay because of a prevalent health condition.

However, his previous marriage resulted in the birth of two children. Their names are Susan Anne and Amy Povich.

How old are Maury's kids?

Matthew Jay was born in 1995, meaning he is around 25 and 26 years old as of 2021. On the other hand, Susan Anne’s age is 57 years in 2021. Lastly, Amy’s age remains a mystery.

Maury Povich's height

The celebrated TV host stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall, which is around 185 cm. Also, he weighs 165 pounds (75 kg).

Maury Povich’s net worth is a testament that consistency, diligence, and persistence pay. The host of Maury, a tabloid talk show, has been in the entertainment industry for close to six decades now and does not plan to retire soon.

READ ALSO: Pooh Shiesty's net worth, age, height, family, songs, albums, hood, profiles

Briefly.co.za, in a related article, shared a detailed article on Pooh Shiesty's net worth. Pooh is a fast-rising American rapper and songwriter. He comes from a musical family.

Shiesty has been in the music industry since his teenage years. So far, he has released a few mind-blowing songs worth listening to.

Source: Briefly.co.za