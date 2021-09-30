Christy Turlington: age, children, spouse, siblings, education, 90s, profile

Christy Nicole Turlington is a renowned supermodel who comes from America. She was among the best female models during the ‘90s. Interestingly, Christy has walked runways with some of the world’s greatest models, such as Linda Evangelista, Elle Macpherson, Schiffer, and Naomi Campbell. Over the years, she has graced the world's top fashion magazine covers, such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Elle.

Model Christy Turlington Burns attends a dinner celebrating Women Who Dare hosted by Panthere De Cartier And Harper's Bazaar at Skylight Clarkson Sq in 2014. Photo: JP Yim

Source: Getty Images

What was Christy Turlington known for? Apart from modelling, Christy Turlington is a filmmaker, yoga enthusiast, philanthropist, and activist. Also, she is a wife and mother. Her biography highlights all fascinating details about her career and personal life.

Christy Turlington's bio

Christy Turlington ventured into modelling in 1983. Photo: Frederic Meylan

Source: Getty Images

She was born in Walnut Creek, California, USA, into a well-off family. Her late father, Dwain, was a pilot – he was working for Pan American World Airways. Sadly, he succumbed to lung cancer.

On the other hand, her mother, María Elizabeth, was a flight attendant. She is from El Salvador. Currently, she is around 80 years old.

Does Christy Turlington have a sister?

She was raised alongside two siblings – all sisters. Their names are Kelly and Erin. Unfortunately, there is little information in the public domain about Christy Turlington's siblings.

Educational background

Turlington is a true definition of beauty with brains. She went to Monte Vista High School for her high school education. So what did Christy Turlington study?

Later, she proceeded to the Gallatin School of Individualized Study, graduating with a BA degree in Comparative Religion and Eastern Philosophy.

Finally, Christy is an alumna of Columbia University. In 2009, she enrolled at the prestigious institution to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Health.

How old is Christy Turlington now?

As of 2021, Christy Turlington's age is 52 years. She was born on 2nd January 1969.

Career

Christy entered the world of fashion and modelling at the age of 14. This was after a photographer took her photo and sent it to a local modelling agency. She was riding a horse in Miami, where her deceased father was training as a captain for a commercial airline.

She was privileged to work with a few notable brands, such as Ford Models, during her teenage years. Additionally, she appeared on music videos. For example, in 1986, she was featured on Notorious – a music video by the Duran Duran band.

Christy Turlington's 90s stardom and success

US model Christy Turlington presents a creation of British designer Kim Jones for the Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN

Source: Getty Images

Turlington attained international recognition in the 90s. During that time, she worked with several brands, such as Calvin Klein and Maybelline. For instance, she worked with Calvin Klein for a considerable time, becoming the company's face.

She also appeared on the covers of notable fashion magazines such as Vogue multiple times. In addition, the model also graced the covers of the following fashion magazines; Harper's Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Time, and Porter, among many others.

Filmmaking

The famed ‘90s supermodel is also a producer, director, and actor. Her famous production projects include the Giving Birth in America documentaries. She has also directed No Woman, No Cry (2010) and Every Mile, Every Mother (2014).

Every Mother Counts

In 2010, she founded a charity organization and named it Every Mother Counts. The organization’s objective is to raise awareness about the importance of safe pregnancy and childbirth.

Christy Turlington's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a staggering net worth of $40 million in 2021. However, this is a combined net worth with her husband, Edward Burns. She has earned this fortune as a model and brand ambassador for various notable brands.

Christy Turlington's spouse and children

Ed Burns and Turlington attend 2018 Tribeca Film Festival presentation of "Summertime" at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 27, 2018 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

The famed ‘90s supermodel is a caring and loving mother and wife. The name of her husband is Edward Burns. Like her, Ed Burns is a celebrated American actor, director, actor, and producer. At the time of writing, he is 53 years old, meaning he is a year older than his wife.

Is Christy Turlington still married to Ed Burns? Yes, Christy Turlington and Ed Burns have been married since June 2003. No doubt, the celebrity couple is a favourite for many. They have never had any known scandals since they got hitched.

Christy Turlington's children

The couple is blessed with two kids – a boy and a girl. Their names are Grace and Finn Burns. Grace was born on 23 October 2003. On the other hand, Fin was born in 2006.

Christy Turlington is, indeed, a phenomenal American supermodel. The beauty dominated the modelling world in the ‘90s, making a name for herself. Besides modelling, she is into charity work; she is the founder of Every Mother Counts.

