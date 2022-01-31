To many, Mbuso Mandela may be the black sheep of his family. He has been topping the headlines for the not so good reasons. The scandals have always left social media users questioning his conduct. If you have not been keeping up, these details will fill you in on who he is and what he has been up to.

Mbuso Mandela is the grandson of the former president, Nelson Mandela. South Africans hold the family in high regard. However, South Africans consider Mbuso the black sheep because of the headlines he has been making. On 25th January 2022, he shared a video on his social media admitting to being an abuser. Since then, the video has sparked a myriad of reactions from social media users. Some called him out for the deed, while others condemned the gesture.

Mbuso Mandela's biography

These details give an overview of Mbuso Mandela's life. They tackle the glorious and not so beautiful angels of his life.

Mbuso Mandela age

He was born to Makgatho Lewanika Mandela as the third of four boys. Mbuso Mandela's date of birth is unclear, although he was born in 1991. Therefore, he has or will be turning thirty-one in 2022.

Mbuso Mandela's parents

Makgatho Lewanika, his father, was the son of Nelson Mandela and his first wife, Evelyn Mase. Makgatho, who was born in 1950, died in 2006 due to AIDS-related complications.

Mbuso Mandela's father was married twice. His first wife, Rose Rayne Perry, bore him his eldest son, Mandla. His second wife was Zondi, and she gave birth to Ndaba.

Mbuso Mandela's wife

In 2012, Mbuso and his elder brother Mandla made headlines after Mandla accused him of having a secret affair with his then-wife, Anaias Grimaud. During a news conference that was broadcast live on TV, he stunned Mzansi when he revealed that Mbuso had sired his young son, Zanethemba.

He went ahead to state:

Mbuso impregnated my wife,

Mandla also accused the family of rebuffing his efforts to get the family to address the questions regarding Zanethemba's paternity.

Mbuso, however, denied the allegations, stating:

The facts are there. You may go and find out, do the necessary tests that are needed,

Mbuso Mandela's children

In 2018, two years after bagging a whopping 3.1 million from his grandfather's estate, Mbuso made headlines after claiming he had no money to pay child support. His ex-girlfriend, Gugu Keswa, labelled him a deadbeat dad and even took him to court for failing to pay maintenance for the then five-year-old daughter.

The former president's grandson is also alleged to have two other kids sired by two other women.

Mbuso Mandela admits to abuse

The former president's grandson is topping the headlines for not so good reasons. A video of the former president's grandson admitting to abusing his girlfriend is making rounds on social media platforms. The video has since then sparked mixed reactions from social media users. In the video, which has since then been deleted from Mbuso Mandela's Instagram account, he seems intoxicated as he confesses,

My name is Mbuso Mandela [and] I am a woman abuser. I put my girlfriend's head through the window and through the Trellidor. I strangled her; she needs me to admit it, so I am admitting it in front of everybody; to everybody, thank you,

Mbuso Mandela's girlfriend' name

Grace Machel's daughter, Josina Machel, an activist against gender-based violence, shared the video on Instagram. Later, another video of a woman alleged to be Mbuso Mandela's girlfriend was shared on Twitter. The second video is purported to counter the effects of the first video. The woman in question is seen to refute the claims of being abused by the former president's grandson.

She claims,

I get why he posted that because in our angry little fight, we had [I] called his bluff and said he would never try and ruin his reputation, and it was wrong. I admit that completely.

As you can see, there are no bruises; my face is fine. Not too sure where he has hit my head through a Trellidor because [I'm] pretty sure it will be swollen.

You will notice, however, there is a blue mark over there [pointing to her arm], but that happened on Thursday, I bumped into a person and got a blue mark, and I bruise easily. So as you can see, nothing.

Ndaba, Mbuso's brother, was asked to comment on the matter, but he maintained he was not in a position to have interviews with anyone.

Alleged assault

In 2015, Mbuso was accused of assaulting a 41-year-old woman after reportedly having sex with her. He was purportedly charged with common assault after the victim claimed that he became aggressive after sleeping together. The victim also reported that the former president's grandson kicked her out of his grandfather's mansion in Houghton, although she refused to go.

Mbuso Mandela's career

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a brand builder. He is the founder of Faces of Freedom, a nonprofit organization offering educational support and access to said material by providing internet to the youth on a local and international scale.

He is an alumnus of Damelin College, where he obtained a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Business Management.

Mbuso Mandela's net worth

It is unclear how much he is worth. However, in 2015, he inherited $3.1 million from his late grandfather's estate.

Mbuso Mandela's video has sparked outrage on social media platforms. Even though he deleted the video, social media users have expressed concerns about his conduct.

