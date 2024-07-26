An Afrikaans woman stole South Africans' hearts with her Zulu and love for local culture

Her joyous blend of cultures, highlighted by a visit to Vosman for a kota and singing "Angifuni Mjolo," has sparked widespread admiration

Experts praise her as a symbol of unity and cultural appreciation in South Africa

An Afrikaans woman’s fluent Zulu and cultural appreciation has won the hearts of South Africans, who praised her energy and inclusiveness. Images: @anfreakenzel.

An Afrikaans woman has captured the hearts of many South Africans by showcasing her impressive command of the Zulu language and her love for local culture.

The video, posted by @anfreakenzel, features her speaking fluent Zulu and singing Sdala B & Paige's hit song "Angifuni Mjolo," which has endeared her to many nationwide.

The woman, whose infectious energy and genuine appreciation for South African diversity shine through the video, went to Vosman to buy a kota, a popular local street food.

Netizens are impressed and love her enthusiasm

Her effortless blending of cultures and languages has sparked a wave of admiration and praise on social media.

One user, @gracemalele225, humorously commented:

"How can mjolo kanama while having all men behind you 😂😂😂 I love you dear don't forget that 👌"

Another user, @Minnie, encapsulated the general sentiment with her comment:

"Now this is a real South African, enjoying her South Africaness 💯💯🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@My name is Low-low highlighted the affectionate and playful nature of the interactions:

"Your energy girl. 🇧🇼🇧🇼🇧🇼 was here!"

@Tendani also jokingly noted:

"GNU bafethu 😂😂👌👌"

@matheti girl said:

"You're my favourable girl 🥰🥰🥰"

@Philani complimented her energy:

"Amazing Girl on Planet Earth."

@kemohtshobo commented:

"❤️✌️ my favourite 😂❤️ mapizzaa ❤️😂"

@Kenosi also highlighted her joy:

"Happy soul 👌😁 much love for you ❤️💓💛💕💖💗"

The video has resonated deeply with many South Africans

Her joyous embrace of different cultural elements embodies the spirit of unity in diversity South Africa is known for.

The online community's response has been overwhelmingly positive, with many celebrating her as a true example of what it means to be South African.

Professor Thandi Mbeki, a sociologist, told Briefly News that the video was a powerful testament to the fluidity and interconnectedness of South African cultures.

"The woman's ability to easily navigate different cultural expressions reflects a growing trend of cross-cultural engagement and mutual appreciation.

"It challenges the notion of rigid cultural boundaries and promotes a more inclusive national identity."

Language expert Dr Marijke van der Merwe also said language is a powerful tool for building bridges between communities.

"Despite being an Afrikaans speaker, the woman's fluency in Zulu is an excellent example of how language learning can break down barriers and foster a sense of belonging.

"It is encouraging to see such examples in a country with a complex linguistic landscape."

She said the video's broader social and cultural impact serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing and celebrating cultural diversity, not just as a national policy but as a lived experience.

"The woman’s actions resonate with the vision of a united South Africa where cultural differences are tolerated and celebrated, enriching the national fabric."

